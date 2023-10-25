Patch #14 - OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 12436326 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 12:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Devoted Rejects,

Patch #14 contains the second part of changes based on community testing that we’ve had with select members of the community the past 2 months, and adjustments to live issues that have appeared.

We once again want to thank the community members for their continued help with improving areas of the game that need extra attention.

We could not post all the patch notes here so make sure to head to our forums to check out part 1 (same notes as presented here, the most important ones, if you will), part 2 (weapon balancing details) and part 3 (weapon balance details continued).

All

Operative Modifier “Suppression Boost” - Increased Suppression from 5% to 25%

Psyker

Blitz - All

Set wield Quell chain time to 0 on all Psyker Blitzes, meaning it will be more fluid to start Quelling after switching to your Blitz

Blitz - Brain Rupture

Reduced Peril cost of charging right click from 30% to 20%

Reduced movement penalties from charging

Increased power from 850 to 900

Increased Unyielding armour damage modifier from 1.0 to 1.25

Increased Maniac armour damage modifier from 1.0 to 1.5

Increased Carapace armour damage modifier from 0.75 to 1.0

Fixed an issue where “Brain Burst”/”Brain Rupture” would cause an explosion even with the talent “Empowered Psionics” active

Blitz - Assail

Shifting power, to reduce spammyness of primary attack but increase the usability of the secondary aimed attack: Reduced power of primary action from 250 to 200 Increased power of secondary action(aimed) throw from 250 to 340 or 400 if talent “Empowered Psionics” is active

Fixed an issue where “Assail” projectiles would lose targeting when Force Swords are wielded

Fixed an issue that could cause the animation and action for “Assail” to be stuck if you were attacked while aiming a shard

Fixed an issue where “Assail” would play critical strike sounds globally and in 3D

Blitz - Smite

Fixed an issue where the ability didn’t show hit indicators when damaging enemies

Fixed an issue where Incorrect VFX cloud keeps triggering during the secondary attack

Dev Note: Smite being able to channel without cost when Empowered Psionics was active was a bug. We do however feel that without it Smite can feel a bit lacklustre in combination with Empowered Psionics, so we’re further increasing the power of it. We’ll be keeping an eye on it, and are up for doing something related to cost in the future as long as it's more balanced this time around!

Increased bonuses from Talent “Empowered Psionics” - +125% Damage, 50% faster spread between enemies

Fixed an issue where the Talent “Empowered Psionics” incorrectly made Smite not cost any Peril

Combat ability - Psykinetic’s Wrath

Added a 10% Quell to base “Psykinetic’s Wrath” ability. Meaning that Psykers who don’t have the upgraded “Psykinetic’s Wrath” still can use the ability to avoid downing themselves.

Combat ability - Scrier's Gaze

Fixed an issue where sound effects were not turned on and off properly when activating “Scrier's Gaze”

Combat ability - Telekine Shield/Telekine Dome

Increased speed of the “Telekine Shield” and “Telekine Dome” placement action

Increased the max duration of “Telekine Shield” from 15s to 17.5s

Increased the max duration of “Telekine Dome” from 15s to 22.5s

Increased the health of “Telekine Shield” and “Telekine Dome” from 15 to 20

Increased the minimum duration “Telekine Shield” and “Telekine Dome” from 4s to 6.5s.

Fixed an issue with not being able to place the “Telekine Shield” on certain flat areas

Fixed an issue where the “Warp Siphon” Talent granted an instant cooldown of the “Telekine Shield” and “Telekine Dome” Abilities

Fixed an issue where enemy hits on the “Telekine Shield” and “Telekine Dome” Abilities could be seen through enemies

Fixed an issue where impacts on the “Telekine Field” and “Telekine Dome” Abilities were not vanishing

Fixed an issue causing sound effects to not trigger correctly when entering/exiting a “Telekine Dome”

Talent “Soulstealer”

Reduced Toughness replenished from 15% Toughness to 7.5%

Talent “Perilous Combustion”

Reduced the numbers of Soulblaze stacks applied to nearby enemies on Elite or Specialist kills from 4 to 3

Talent “Prescience”

Aura Talent “Kinetic Presence” - Reduced the Damage bonus from 10% to 5%

Increased Critical Hit chance bonus to 5% from 4%

Zealot

Blitz - Blades of Faith

Tweaked knife throw to make it more consistent and easier to hit priority targets: Added small cleave to be able to cleave through one small enemy Reduced projectile radius from 0.37 to 0.2, to make it easier to hit priority targets in hordes and avoid accidentally hitting the smaller targets. Fixed so Blades of Faith don’t inherit spread modifiers from wielded Ranged weapons, they should go straight now.

Increased power from 500 to 585 to help reaching some weak spot breakpoints

Increased Flak armour damage modifier from 0.75 to 0.8

Fixed minor animation issues

Combat ability - Shroudfield

Talent “Perfectionist” - Reduced the Backstab damage bonus from 100% to 50%, but changed the Cooldown increase from 100% to 50% so the cooldown punishment is lower. This was made to avoid single hits doing too much damage.

Changed the Finesse Damage bonus from being multiplicative to additive.

Daemonhosts will now be able to see Zealots using Shroudfield, to avoid cases where players can aggro a Daemonhost and make it attack other players.

Combat ability - Chorus of Spiritual Fortitude

Added functionality to cancel the ability with the secondary action input

Changed action chaining so that you are not allowed to cancel out of the ability during wielding animation. This to avoid accidental cancelling of the ability before it is started

Changed so that Monstrosities are only staggered by the first and last pulse of the ability

Talent "Inexorable Judgement"

now only activates on melee and ranged hits

Talent “Second Wind”

Added 0.5s internal cooldown

Increased Toughness replenish from 10% to 15%

Talent “Shield of Contempt”

Reduced damage reduction from 75% to 60%

Talent “Bleed for the Emperor”

Reduced damage reduction from 50% to 40%

Dev note: These slight changes to damage reduction talents are to avoid high stacking damage reduction



Fixed the Talent “Martyr’s Purpose” having the wrong icon

Fixed an issue where the “Beacon of Purity” Aura could leave players with remaining corruption damage

Fixed issues where the Talent “Sainted Gunslinger” didn’t activate when reloading Combat Shotguns or Stub Revolvers

Veteran

We are currently working on an update to the Veteran’s Talent Tree, including Keystones, which will be coming in a future patch. We hope that these changes to your Abilities will still be interesting enough and open up for a few more build paths, while we finalise the larger update.

Reduced Veteran Stamina regeneration delay from 1.25 to 1.0, meaning Veterans will start Stamina regeneration quicker than before.

Blitz - Smoke grenade

Added a small stagger to Smoke Grenade explosion

Duration increased from 10s base, 15s with "Grenade Tinkerer" talent to 15s base, 30s with "Grenade Tinkerer" talent.

Blitz - Krak grenade

Changed behaviour of the Talent “Twinned Blast”. One grenade will now land where aimed, and the duplicated grenade will land in a random position nearby, left or right of the aimed position.

Combat ability - Volley Fire / Executioner’s stance

Allow cooldown to tick during “Volley Fire”/”Executioner’s stance”, but increase cooldown from 25s to 35s, meaning achieving a higher uptime on “Volley Fire” will reward you more.

Talent “Counter-Fire” - Added Scab Stalkers as Volley Fire Targets

Fixed issues where the “Volley Adept”/”Executioner’s stance” didn’t activate when reloading Combat Shotguns or Stub Revolvers

Combat Ability - Infiltrate

Daemonhosts will now be able to see Veterans using Infiltrate, to avoid cases where players can aggro a Daemonhost and make it attack other players.

Reduced Infiltrate cooldown from 60s to 45s

Increased Infiltrate duration from 6s to 8s

Combat Ability - Voice of Command

Reduced cooldown from 45s to 30s

Added stronger stagger to “Voice of Command”, will now be able to stagger Monstrosities and Mutants.

Talent “Only in Death Does Duty End”

Increased cooldown increase from 33% to 50% - With the reduced cooldown of “Voice of Command”, this adds up the same 15 s extra cooldown. (33% of 45 is 15, 50% of 30 is 15)

Talent “Duty and Honor”

Increased toughness gained from from 50 to 100 and duration from 10 to 15

Fixed an issue where the ability didn’t play sound effects.

Talent “Deadshot”

Moved from percentage of max Stamina to flat Stamina, 0.75 stamina per second, 0.25 per shot.

Talent “Exploit Weakness”

Increased from 2.5% Brittleness to 10% and set max stacks to 2

The Description currently reads Rending, but should say Brittleness

Talent “Rending Strikes”



Reduced from 15% to 10% Rending to all weapons.

With the Class Overhaul we also changed how Rending was calculated, resulting in it being more effective than before. This resulted in ‘Rending Strikes’ being stronger than we anticipated.

Talent “Keep Their Heads Down!”

Increased Ranged Attack suppression from 25% to 50%

Talent “Demolition Team”

Corrected the description to state that only the Veteran receives a grenade.

The gameplay change was already in, but the description didn’t get updated properly.

Ogryn

Blitz - Big Friendly Rock

Reduced replenish cooldown from 60s to 45s

Increased Maniac damage

Increased impact VS Monstrosities. Stones thrown to the head of Monstrosities will now stagger them.

Lowered chaining time from wield to the aim throw - This will reduce the time until the player can throw the stone, allowing for more reactive gameplay.

Blitz - Ogryn Frag Bomb

Armour Modifiers Close Damage (near, far):

Unyielding : 200%, 200% to 325%, 200%

Armour Modifiers Far Damage (near, far):

Carapace: 75%, 37.5% to 100%, 37.5%

Unyielding : 187.5%, 100% to 262.5%, 112.5%

Combat ability - Loyal Protector

Fixed an issue where Daemonhost was behaving weirdly after Ogryn Loyal Protector activation

Fixed an issue where the ability didn’t play sounds effects for other players

Combat ability - Point blank Barrage

Fixed issue where the ability would not trigger Talent “Reloaded and Ready”

Talent “Light ‘em Up“ - Reduced Stacks of Burn from 3 to 2

Talent “Batter”

Reduced number of bleed stacks applied from heavy attacks from 6 to 4.

Talent “Pained Outburst”

Fixed an issue where the talent would return 100% Toughness instead of 25% and would replenish Toughness if knocked down.

Talent "Dominate"

Reduced from 30% to 15% Rending on Elite kills

Enemies

Tweaked Enemy base health on all difficulties, with focus on bigger Elites to make them stay alive a bit longer, and for the Conflict Director to not spawn as many: Mutant base health from 1900 to 2000, is now the same base health as before the Class Overhaul patch. Bulwark base health from 1500 to 1800 Crusher base health from 1500 to 1800 Dreg/Scab Rager base health increased from 800 to 1200 Scab Mauler base health increased from 1200 to 1500

Added new backstab sound for Elites

Increased heavy stagger thresholds for Crushers, Maulers and Reapers

Lowered push force applied by Scab/Dreg gunner shots by around 70%

Tweaked Scab Stalker combat ranges to increase distance where they switch from melee to ranged attacks

Scab Shooter can now trigger "On successful dodge" procs.

Fixed so Scab Bomber will only drop his grenade once pin-pull sound is played

Spawning

Fixed issue that caused more flamers be able to be spawned at the same time than intended

Added more aggressive speedrunning prevention spawning

Fixed an issue where the Monster Specials Condition could fail to set weakened state

Mutants

Improved dodging when Mutant charges players around corners, added extra wall collision raycast

Plague Ogryn

Lowered Plague Ogryn stomp radius

Beast of Nurgle

Tweaked Beast of Nurgle slime slow from 50% to 20%

Fixed a crash that could occur if two Beasts of Nurgle tried to consume the same enemy

General Weapon Changes

Full details on damage values, armour modifiers, etc. are found further down.

General:

Reduced Bleed damage from 200 to 175

Dev Note: This was 40 before Patch #13 Class Overhaul

Increased sprint acceleration for ranged assault sprint weapons (E.g Infantry Autoguns, Recon Lasguns, etc.)

Fixed so Recoil doesn’t increase while crouched for some weapons

Rending no longer increases Stagger strength

Duelling Swords:

Changed chain windows on all swords to have faster access to weapon special attack

Adjusted cleave values

Slightly increase power on stab heavy attack

Improve armour damage modifier vs Unyielding/Flak on stab heavy

Changed chain windows on all swords to have faster access to weapon special

Heavy Swords:

Set same damage profile for 1st and 2nd target

Chainaxe:

Increased Maniac armour damage modifier

Kickback:

Faster auto reload after shooting hip/zoomed

Increased power.

A bit tighter spread with ADS (Aim Down Sights)

Minimum pellet hit count changed from 10 to 16 for both hip fire/ads on all Armour types except Flak/Unyielding.

Grenadier Gauntlet:

Tweaked values on melee attacks to make it more viable.

Fixed an issue where heavy melee attacks did not allow for talents such as “Batter” to proc as intended.

Ripper Guns:

Reduced base reload speed from 30% to 20%.

Slightly reduced ammo reserve.

Force Swords:

Fixed an issue with the smart targeting of the force sword push follow up being overly prioritised.

Increased the lights and heavy attacks damage, with a bit increased cleave and finesse.

Changed Force Swords dodge limit from Infinite to 5 (same as Combat Knife)

Dev Note: We believe infinite dodges aren't healthy for the balance of the game and decided instead to give Force Swords the same dodge count as the Combat Knife(one of the best dodging weapons). This change was made together with an overall bump in Force Sword damage and cleave output to compensate for the dodge loss and other weapons power increase.

Infantry Lasguns:

Improved sprint ready up time for all Lasguns

Improved hipfire recoil/spread for all Lasguns

Increased power.

Laspistol:

Increased power

Reduce sprint ready up time

Slightly increased fire rate

Tweak recoil, spread, stability to be far less severe, focused on stability even when mobile

Tweaked the input buffer so as to reduce the feeling of lost inputs

Thunderhammers:

Added 1 more dodge

Switched Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer’s push follow up to be light sweep.

Switched Ironhelm activated strikedown heavy sweeping profile to heavy single target profile, meaning it will be more effective against single targets.

Switched Ironhelm chain from pushfollow to heavy 3 for easier access

Crusher:

Crusher has been changed to be more of a fast, crowd-controlling, headshotting focused weapon.

Added 1 more dodge

Tuned lights/heavies damage profile to be more efficient, with focus on headshotting.

Increased heavy hitbox length from 1.15 to 1.4.

Tuned up attack speed.

Switch push followup to light sweeping with higher finesse.

Reduced light and heavy activated explosion radius, larger decrease on light attack.

Tactical Axes:

Atrox Mk II Tuned up single target damage for Light 1 and Light 3



Ogryn Club:

Increased the speed of heavy attacks on "Brunt's Basher" Mk IIIb Bully Club

Slap Tuned down impact a bit to avoid juggling enemies in the air. Fixed so slapping a weak spot can stagger stronger elites, such as Crushers.



Combat Swords:

Added chain to heavy attack 1 from push follow up and slightly increased the chain time.

Devil's Claw Mk VII push followup switched to single target damage profile, following attack changed to a sweeping profile, meaning the first attack will be more useful versus 1 target and the following attack more useful with multiple targets.

Combat Axes:

Achlys Added chain to heavy attack 1 from push follow up, slightly reduced the chain time



Headhunter Autoguns

Bash weapon special Tweaked hitboxes to be a bit easier to hit Increased speed of normal/heavy bash Added chain window from hip shoot so shooting won't lock you out from firing as much.

Vraks Mk III Headhunter Autogun Tweaked recoil behaviour

Vraks Mk VII Headhunter Autogun Tweaked recoil behaviour Increased damage per shot Decreased fire rate

Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun Changed burst time from 0.175 to 0.1



Braced Autoguns

All Braced Autoguns: Replaced push on weapon special to sweep. Add stagger reduction on bash hit, higher on weak spot hit Tweaked hitboxes to be a bit easier to hit Increased speed of normal/heavy bash



Boltgun

Bash weapon special: Replaced push on weapon special to sweep Add stagger reduction on bash hit, higher on weak spot hit Tweaked hitboxes to be a bit easier to hit Increased speed of normal/heavy bash

Power increased

Infantry Autoguns

All infantry Autoguns: changed crit effect to be a less flash-bangy one. Should be less blinding to get a lot of crits.

All infantry Autoguns: increase ammo clip and reserve.

Agripinaa Mk I Infantry Autogun Tweaked recoil, fixed faulty crouch settings that caused recoil to go up when crouching. Reduced recoil on first 3 shots Increase recoil when moving to more around x2 of stationary

Columnus Mk V Infantry Autogun Tweaked recoil, reduced horizontal by a lot, fixed faulty crouch settings that caused recoil to go up when crouching. Increased sprint speed. Increased dodge. Changed damage profile to be more effective at close range, far range falloff Set same falloff range as other infantry Autoguns Slightly reduced vertical recoil

Graia Mk VIII Infantry Autogun Tweaked recoil, fixed faulty crouch settings that caused recoil to go up when crouching. Increased sprint speed.



Force Staves

Tweaked fire times on Force Staves with a projectile primary attack (Nomanus Mk VI Surge Force Staff, Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff, and Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff). Fire time is now 0.1s, up from 0.025s, and the animations and time scales have been tweaked to better match the fire time.

Special attack bash Slightly faster Changed damage profile to be similar to other bash changes, high stagger on weak spot hit, higher on heavy, more cleave on sweep Increased hitbox range Tweaked chain timings Fixed the impact sfx/vfx on special attack bash to be blunt



Ogryn Cleavers

Fixed so uppercut special can stagger heavy targets, such as Crushers.

Orox Mk II Battle Maul & Mk III Slab Shield

Increased push radius from 3.25 to 4

Tuned chain timings

Standard-issue Munitorum Sapper Shovel

Tune chain timings

Increased damage of lights and heavies

Catachan Mk III Combat Blade

Tweaked up light/heavies, tune chain windows

Added innate 25% backstab damage bonus to heavies.

Power Swords

Munitorum Mk VI Power Sword block cost reduction by 25%

Activation can be cancelled to block 0.3s in, keeping the activation

Dev Note: This change was made to make Munitorum Mk VI Power Sword more focused on defensive chaining, by allowing the block chain to be activated. The activation animation also matches the block animation so the transition from block -> activate is smoother.



Activated attack power buffed significantly; Heavies with a focus on horde clear, lights for dps or smaller target counts, push attack weak spot hits for carapace and unyielding damage.

Voidstrike

Chain timing from start next projectile set to quell chain time

Slightly reduced the previous 70% buff applied to secondary fire to tune down extreme damage on high health targets.

Surge Staff

Added gibbing to Surge Staff kills

Rumbler:

Reduced sway to make aiming trajectory more reliable

Added crosshair during reload

Human Shotguns

Upped ammo pools.

Increased Armour damage modifiers vs unarmoured, infested, maniac and unyielding.

M35 Magnacore Mk II Plasma Gun



Increased power

Increased cleave

Increased finesse

Grenades

Changed aiming of grenades to update aiming trajectory up to the point of throwing the projectile.

Blessing Changes

Fire Frenzy

Changed from “Attack Speed” to “Close Damage”.

Close Damage 7%, stacking 5 times. 8%, stacking 5 times. 9%, stacking 5 times. 10%, stacking 5 times.



Stripped Down

Stripped Down has been fully reworked into a solely Ranged Attack Immunity blessing, thus the Sprint Speed bonus has been removed. We want to keep Movement Speed bonuses in the Talent Tree layer instead.

Speedload

Changed from triggering on Melee Kill to Close Kill.

Added stacking of bonus, up to 5 stacks.

Reload Speed: 14% to 7% 16% to 8% 18% to 9% 20% to 10%

Duration (Infantry Autogun):

[Tiers 1-4] 2.5s.

Duration (Braced Autogun):

[Tiers 1-4] 2.5s.

Duration (Autopistol):

[Tiers 1-4] 2s.

Duration (Recon Lasgun):

[Tiers 1-4] 3.0s.

Duration (Laspistol):

[Tiers 1-4] 3s.

Duration (Revolver):

[Tiers 1-4] 4s.

Limbsplitter

Cooldown: 5s to 5s. 5s to 4.5s. 5s to 4s. 5s to 3.5s.



Ruthless Backstab

Rending Bonus: 35% to 90%. 40% to 100%. 45% to 110%. 50% to 120%.



Infernus

Burning Maximum Stacks (Recon Lasgun): 8 to 10. 10 to 12.



Can Opener

Brittleness Stacks: 5 to 10. 6 to 12. 7 to 14. 8 to 16.



Bug Fixes

HUD/UI

Fixed several issues where buff icons were not behaving as expected The icon for the Blessing “Brutal Momentum” is now only shown when active, instead of always The icon for the Psyker Talent “Kinetic Flayer” is now shown when active The icon for the Psyker Talent “Mettle” is now shown when active Fixed an issue where the icon for the Ogryn Talent “Massacre” didn’t update correctly when at max stacks The icon for the Ogryn Talent “Maximum Firepower” is now shown when active The icon for the Veteran Talent “Fire Team” is no longer shown The icon for the Veteran Talent “Leave No One Behind” is now shown when active, both for the player moving towards or reviving a knocked down player, and the player being revived. The icon for the Veteran Talent “Tactical Reload” is now shown only while reloading The counter on the icon for the Zealot Talent “Blazing Piety” now starts at 0 instead of 1

Fixed an issue where grenade icons in the team HUD were shown as red/empty for players that had cooldown based Blitz abilities. Now the icon will remain white for those players. Additionally fixed an issue where the icon would show the wrong colour sometimes.

Fixed issues with non-localised or missing values in texts for the following Blessings: Fire Frenzy Punishing Salvo Speedload Inspiring Barrage Stripped Down

The mission lobby timer should no longer overlap other UI elements while in the Talents tab

Fixed an issue where the cursor would still be visible in some menus while using a gamepad

Weapons, Curios, Blessings, and Talents

Fixed an issue where the rating value for Perks on Curios displayed the incorrect numbers. This issue was purely visual, and the game will now display the actual numbers the item always had.

Fixed an issue where the Blessing “No Respite” could stack infinitely

Fixed an issue where the Blessing “Man-Stopper” on shotguns affected melee weapons

Fixed an issue where the Blessing “Thrust” would not always wind up to max stacks consistently

Fixed issue where the shell loaded from a Weapon Special action on Combat Shotguns was not fired if shooting immediately after reloading with enough +% Reload Speed

Fixed an issue where Surge Force Staves didn’t show hit indicators when damaging enemies

Typo fixed in Veteran talent “Close and Kill”

Fixed an area around the combat ability in the Psyker tree, where talent node paths would allow for incorrect navigational behaviour, this is only a visual change in how the tree is presented

Localisation

Fixed an issue where the text for a Psyker talent would show up as unlocalized

Penance descriptions should now consistently refer to the correct Class in all languages

Fixed localization of talents in the Class creation screens

VFX, SFX, and Animation

Fixed an issue where Toughness damage SFX was only played when getting hit by ranged attacks

Mourningstar and Mission Board

Fix for long loading times into the Mourningstar caused by very long running DNS requests

Fixed an issue in the Mission Board screen where Secondary Objective text would remain if the focus swapped from a mission with Secondary Objectives to one without

Misc

Fixed a crash that could occur when aiming down sights or bracing a weapon and getting interrupted by an attack

Fixed an issue where players entered a crouching state after sliding if Hold to Crouch was disabled

Fixed an issue where the display on Auspexes wasn’t visible when spectating during hacking

Fixed an issue where explosion kills sometimes did not get reported correctly to the kill feed

Fixed a crash which would occasionally happen when using a gamepad in the Social menu

Fixed a crash occurring when starting the game with a computer sound device that has been removed/no longer exists

Fixed an issue where Wargear presets would not save properly if making changes when the mission lobby timer ended

Fixed an issue where the game would still accept action inputs while text chat was open

Fixed an issue where weapons cosmetics could not be shown on Operative while inspecting them in the Commissary

The default option should now always be “Accept” when receiving a Mission Request while using a gamepad

Fixed an issue while using the Inspect options in the Cosmetics menu where zooming and toggling mannequin/operative preview would trigger from the same input

Fixed name and description text for the Zealot cosmetic “Krieg Fatigues (Marked by Faith)”

The Darktide Team