THE PORT AND THE EXPANSION START TODAY!

Friends, the time has come...

Hack and Slime is taking its first step toward its Unity port on Steam!

It's been over a year since Bullwaresoft began early access for Hack and Slime on Steam. We've worked very hard during this time and have made many updates to our game. But during development, we realized all the shortcomings and issues that Construct 3 was causing.

At the beginning of 2023, we made two major decisions:

The first was to start pre-production of Hack and Slime in the Unity engine from scratch, the entire game.

The second was to expand the GDD (Game Design Document) and, with it, the core of Hack and Slime. More and better attributes and statistics, more equipment pieces and more properties for them, more types of different skills, more active skills, and even a multi-character system with completely different gameplay.



All these changes require a great effort, involving design, graphics, coding, and marketing. This means that while we're making good progress, we're still taking the first steps to offer a functional and playable version in Unity, and most importantly: We need you.

Hack and Slime is a game for its playerbase, not for its creators. We need your testing, your feedback, your proposals, and your ideas. You are the lifeblood that flows through Hack and Slime, something we've known since before the first sale.

That's why we want to ask all those interested in helping improve this game to do the following to enter the testing phase:

Go to your Steam library.

Right-click on Hack and Slime.

Left-click on Properties.

In the popup window, click on the "Betas" tab.

Under the "Beta participation" section, choose: beta - Open Beta.

Join our Discord: BULLWARESOFT and request the tester role. This will give you access to various threads where you can let us know about any issues or suggestions, and thanks to that, we can progress faster in development and create a product that is closer to the players.

IMPORTANT: Hack and Slime does not have saving in its beta version at the moment because it would be impossible to link those saves with the changes made daily. To compensate for testers who want to try out the mechanics and skills we add each week, the experience granted by each enemy is HUGE, approximately *10 times the real amount. By defeating 10 enemies, you will have defeated 100, making it easy to test in short sessions with each new update.

I bid farewell to you until next week, reminding you that we also have a Twitter account if you prefer to check for updates and content available on Discord.

TWITTER

Thank you very much.

Odín Campoy. CEO (very indie) of Bullwaresoft.