Garden In! - Patch 1.0.8 + Future Plans

Hello gardeners and thank you for your patience! 🌱

I know we have been quiet for a while now, but a lot of things happened, and it turns out, running a videogame studio is not as easy as we thought.

We're very sorry that this fix took way longer than intended; rest assured that we are still keeping a close eyes on the Steam forums for issues that arise.

📦 Added 10 new decorations

🪑 Added 3 new furniture items

These new items are spread throughout the existing room progression , so if you've already completed the relevant rooms, you may find them already unlocked the next time you start the game.

No spoilers, boot up the game and see for yourself what they are.

🐛Bug Fixes🐛

Fixed a bug where the menu's context text disappear while navigating locked items.

Fixed an inventory's bug that created a page without props or furniture.

Fixed the "Master Gardener" achievement requiring an incorrect number of plants to be completed.

Fixed the "Every Single one" research displaying an incorrect amount of plants needed to be grown in the Garden.

Fixed the "Hands in the Dirt", "Head in the Clouds", "Feet in the Water" achievements not requiring all the plants of their generation to be unlocked.

🕛Plans and Next Steps🕛

There is more content ready to go, more plants, more furniture, new decorations and some colorful backgrounds!

As a first sneak peek, this is the silhouette of one of the new plants that are coming in the update 1.1.0.

What type of plant do you think it is? It seems to be quite colorful! ✨

📖 Herbarium 📖

For all lovely gardeners who enjoyed our game, we have prepared a small art book / herbarium with all the different plants that we have created. It contains additional trivia and scientific facts about each of the plants within.

These pages aren't finalized, we are still putting some finishing touches to them.

The herbarium will be available to purchase with our next update, so please be on the lookout for the news. 👀

⚙️Extras ⚙️

For all you wonderful Steam Deck players, we are working on getting the game verified with some small quality of life in order to make it run better. 🎮

In the meantime we have added controller support to make it easier to play.

We also are aware that some Linux users are having trouble running the game. 🐧

We are trying to replicate the issues but we are having a hard time detecting what might be the problem.

If anyone has more information about it, please do report it in the Forum.

Thank you for playing Garden In!

-The Dramatic Iceberg Team 🧊