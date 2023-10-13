Team Fortress 2 update for 13 October 2023

Fixed the Clown's Cover-Up always showing the Red team skin

Fixed hiding the Pyro's head when using the Friendly style for the Fiercesome Fluorescence

Fixed the Grounded style of the Power Spike using an incorrect LOD model

Fixed Celestial Summit and Stellar Ascent Unusual effects not following moving players

Fixed missing prefix when the Strange Filter: Sandcastle (Community) item is applied to a weapon

Fixed missing prefix when the Strange Filter: Lava Pit (Community) item is applied to a weapon

Updated The Masked Fiend to fix a problem with the materials

Updated the Dell Dynamic to fix issues with the materials, rigging, and LODs

Updated the Sapped Unusual effect to fix visibility issues in bright environments

Updated Blastphomet cosmetic to fix some a problem with the materials and some minor clipping

Updated the Taunt: Borrowed Bones to add missing sounds

Updated Taunt: Neck Snap animations to fix the MVM canteen flipping while taunting

Updated the Nightmarish Storm, Acidic Climate, and Otherworldly Weather Unusual effects to fix a problem with the lock rotation

Updated the Eldritch Horror and Deep-sea Devourer Unusual taunt effects to fix a problem with flickering

Updated pd_farmageddon

Updated .res file to work with custom huds (Thanks Aar)

Updated cp_lavapit_final Updated the Underworld

Spells now spawn one per point, in a random location

Removed some exploits

Updated pl_spineyard Replaced some of the materials and models

Fixed a missing material

Significantly improved skeleton navigation

Reduced the health of skeletons to 130 HP

Increased the weapon spread of skeletons to reduce their long range damage

Increased the number of pumpkin bomb spawns

Improved sound effects

Various detail fixes

Fixed being able to build in the first Blue spawn

Updated pd_mannsylvania Added new custom voice lines of Merasmus Gargoyle Notifications

Better player clip and fixed players stuck in some areas

Placed more bat's models on entire map and randomised their animations

Improved 3d skybox

Disabled trigger_hurt in ending sequence after 15 second when game ends

Minor cosmetic fixes

Updated zi_murky, zi_atoll, zi_devastation_final1, and zi_sanitarium These changes are aimed to make playing as a Zombie more engaging, and to weaken the Human meta of bunkering without hurting their ability to roam and fight Zombie Spy is now passively cloaked, only losing his cloak for 3 seconds when attacking or using his "Reveal" ability This change will allow Zombie Spy to circumvent sentry guns that are watching large areas, and allow him to sneak into or around strongholds Zombie Soldier's "Pounce" ability is now significantly higher, and has a 5 second cooldown (from 8) These changes will bolster Zombie Soldier's role as a recon pick and a roof buster, capable of launching through sentry fire Zombie Sniper's "Spit" ability now damages buildables Zombie Sniper now drops a puddle of spit on death Both of these changes will make you feel like you're contributing more with your spit, and if that's not enough, you at least get to drop one on death to cause a small area of denial Zombie Pyro no longer drops small health kits Zombie Pyro's "Hellspawn" passive now releases a flaming explosion on death on top of the existing gas passer cloud These changes should strengthen their afterburn capability, and make them a scarier threat if you let them too close Zombie Heavy's "Tank" ability now adds the Battalion's Backup buff (immunity to critical hits, 35% resistance to regular damage, and a 50% resistance to Sentry Gun damage) Zombie Heavy deals 20% increased melee damage Sentry and crit resistance will bring Zombie Heavy's effective hp up much higher, buffing his role as a tank that you really oughta stay away from. His slower speed is unchanged, so you're still able to run. The changes will just make bunkering much more difficult with him around. Zombie Engineer's EMP no longer rolls on shallow surfaces, and now does 110 damage instead of fractional damage This change will turn EMP grenades into a much more immediate threat, instantly breaking mini sentries, crippling level 1 sentries, and wounding other buildings Zombie Scout's "Speed Demon" passive now comes and additional 25% jump height boost Zombie Scout already has a triple jump, but increasing jump height will make him even more of a pest buzzing around your head, and better at climbing onto roofs once a hold is destroyed 1/5 of the server will be converted to zombies at the end of setup (from 1/6), and will also round up It's become clear that there simply aren't enough zombies selected at the start of the round. Initial pushes should be easier to perform with a couple more units. Sentry Guns deal 40% damage to zombies (from 60%) Engineers are simply way too oppressive. The dispenser is invaluable for the sake of ammo, and the sentry still has use as a knockback tool, but now should be significantly less frustrating to play against. Demoman shield items no longer halve the damage taken by zombies He was just too strong and incredibly unfun to duel. The extended reach of swords is already amazing against melee-only characters. His strong maneuverability is unchanged. Zombie Medic Heal cooldown reduced to 7 seconds (previously 11) All Zombies except for scout, heavy, and spy, now have +25 HP (from +10)



Fixed a bug where Zombie Demo could detonate himself before the charge had started

Fixed a bug where Bonk! Atomic Punch could persist through Zombie conversion

Fixed various issues caused by Zombie Demo surviving his own charge

Fixed issues with the Zombie HUD not correctly displaying certain strings

Fixed exploit related to adding additional time

Added additional HIDEHUD bits to remove irrelevant HUD elements when playing Zombie

Added an instructional video (Thanks Funicular!)

Updated zi_murky (additional changes) All of the roofs have been covered in clutter such as vines and tires, and are no longer buildable

Added more trees for cover

Added small fence to RED spawn to make it easier for zombies to approach up the wooden stairs

Added a ramp leading to the yellow shack's roof

Added occluders to central shack

Improved fog

Improved skybox

Improved readability of chicken wire fences, and added more around the docks

Adjusted prop fades

Tweaked detailing

Fixed erroneous clip brushes

Fixed several stuck spots

Fixed missing television model

Updated zi_atoll (additional changes) Added an extension to the roof of the turbine building

Added nobuild entities to debris that could potentially hide sneaky sentries

Added a broken window on the turbine building

Clipped the spiral stairs behind the lighthouse (thanks Aar!)

Reduced performance impact of water

Increased size of trigger_push entities on the tree tops

Improved collision on the displacement on the beach near the fishing house

The spinning cat has been fed

Updated zi_devastation_final1 (additional changes) Added new route from second level zombie spawn to the top floor

Adjusted some zombie spawns

Made some zombie spawn exits easier to leave

Clipped off bottom floor stairs

Increased Round Timer to 3 minutes and 30 Seconds

Increased Reports of Gators