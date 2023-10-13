This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Operation Sound Eclipse Brief

Agents, the rumors are true, Deceive Inc. is sending you on an all-new mission for season 3. Fasten your seatbelts and tune your watches: we are going to SPACE, previously believed by some to beyond the reaches of greed and corruption.

The Briefing:

Location: Valkyrie-V Station, Earth’s orbit

Hazen, famous singer, artist and writer, is finally ready to unveil their newest performance: AGE OF DARKNESS, an opera that will revolutionize performance art forever.

The venue: The Valkyrie, the world’s first luxury space station for the rich and famous.

The catch? Hazen’s performance is a cover to unleash a powerful EMP device from space. Hazen, a true artist at heart, believes technology has rendered humanity incapable of creativity. The Valkyrie Comet, to them, is the ultimate sign of the decadence that technology has brought. If Hazen is not stopped, the highest note in their show will trigger the device, sending humanity’s technology back to the dark age. A veritable… sound eclipse, if you will.

To infiltrate the Valkyrie, you’ll need some intel on its layout, so let’s dig into the main sections of Sound Eclipse.

The Main Hall

In the center of it all lies the Main Hall: A two-story marvel of architecture with open sightlines and smaller closed-off corridors on its side. Be very careful as you travel this area, it’s open nature means that rival spies could spot you from far away.



The Galleria

The center of consumerism aboard the Valkyrie, the galleria has it all: Shops, Spa, Restaurants, Karaoke, even a Jati-certified gym. With its vertical design on 3 floors, it offers plenty of opportunities to loot and lose your pursuers.



The habitation section

Featuring an artificial park, the habitation section is both an open exterior area and a hotel with smaller rooms to loot. With plenty of variety in its sightlines and opportunities, it’s a prime destination for spies in need of intel.



The Back-stage

Behind the closed doors of the opera hall lies a complex of high-tech machinery and nefarious devices. It’s deep inside this facility that spies will find the EMP device core... and steal it.



We hope you enjoyed this sneak peek at your next assignment agents. We can’t wait to deploy you on Operation Sound Eclipse when season 3 launches!