Catch up with the Latest on Let’s ¡Go! – Día de Muertos

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Join Playground Games for a full preview of the Día de Muertos series update for Forza Horizon 5, including new decorations, achievements and the number one most requested car!

News from the Forza Franchise

Super Speed Car Pack

A brand-new Car Pack is hitting Forza Horizon 5! These four super-powered cars are here to do what they do best: lift some dust.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2614920/Forza_Horizon_5_Super_Speed_Car_Pack/?curator_clanid=40722422

Forza Motorsport Arrives

This is the starting line for a new era of Forza Motorsport. Whether you're playing the Builders Cup Career Mode, Featured Multiplayer, Free Play or Rivals, we hope you're already having fun building new cars and honing your skills through competition on the track.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2440510/Forza_Motorsport/