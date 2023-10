Hello guys!

We are happy to announce that you can get The Lab - Escape Room just right now!

Version 1.0 is here and we are sure that you are going to love it! With more than 40 puzzles and many rooms with different themes, you can solve the misteries of The Lab with a 10% discount!

Feel free to give us your feedback and enjoy the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960930/The_Lab__Escape_Room/