PongBall update for 13 October 2023

0.7.3.0 - BugFixes and redesigned Uis

Hello Pongers! New update is here! We have report about SpeedBall issue on start of the match but we do not have this problem. If you have any problem send us a message on: cykocek@gmail.com and send us video too! Thank you!
0.7.3.0
[BugFixes]

  • Bugfix in Settings (RT/LT switch)
  • Bugfix with Reward screen (on Focus it changed color now)
  • Stopped the ball when you score a goal (Ballspeed bugfix)
    [UI]
  • Added RT/LT buttons icons in Settings
  • Redesigned pause screen (press left or right to activate)
  • redesigned enemy_pick screen
  • Audio sliders added colors
  • Added new buttons

