Athos update for 13 October 2023

Patch Notes: v1.3.9

Build 12435788

Small patch that addresses the following items.

  • Fixed flying bed
  • Fixed items being lost when right clicking out of hot bar
  • Fixed wood triangle ceiling pieces crafting as requarl ceilings
  • Fixed invert mouse/camera not working when triggered from within the game
  • Added bindng for suicide and crouch
  • Fixed listen servers not following PvP/PvE rules

A change was made to the way foliage is handled in an effort to reduce the lag that was presented by the foliage after extended play times.

Changed files in this update

