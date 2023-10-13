Patch Notes: v1.3.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12435788 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 16:52:28 UTC by Wendy

Small patch that addresses the following items.

Fixed flying bed

Fixed items being lost when right clicking out of hot bar

Fixed wood triangle ceiling pieces crafting as requarl ceilings

Fixed invert mouse/camera not working when triggered from within the game

Added bindng for suicide and crouch

Fixed listen servers not following PvP/PvE rules

A change was made to the way foliage is handled in an effort to reduce the lag that was presented by the foliage after extended play times.