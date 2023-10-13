Update 1.4 - Online Multiplayer!

Online Multiplayer is Here

After about 5 months of work, online multiplayer is finally here! This update was a huge amount of work (Thank you to James, Courtney/Saki, Nicholas for helping me fix things, or test things in this update).

This update will now provide support for online multiplayer, allowing you to connect with your friends and play the game together. This functions through an invite code you can generate and send to your friends, allowing them to connect to your game.



How It Works

There are a couple types of multiplayer you can expect to experience within the game, that being the cooperative campaign (up to 2 players), and the deathmatch (up to 4 players).

Playing Cooperatively

On the main menu there is a brand new addition at the bottom left of the screen. It has options for inviting a friend, or joining a friend. Press the large + button next to your profile picture, and it will generate a code.



Share this code with your friend! You can also click on the code and it will copy it to your keyboard!

Your friend can then select Join a Friend, and it will give them the option to input the code. Once they've entered the code, and confirmed, they will be connect to your game. From here you can select one of your existing campaign save slots, or make a brand new one. The game will support being able to drop in and out of a campaign at any point within a save file.

Once playing, you can explore the overworld separately, or together. One player triggering a level, or moving to another world will move all players to that same world. Your objectives are combined for each of you, though some requirements have been adjusted if you're playing online to make it more fair.



Deathmatch

Another option is deathmatch. It previously existing for local multiplayer, but that now also works in online multiplayer! The host of the game should enter the deathmatch menu (found under the game modes button). From here, they can select Host Online Lobby.

Similar to cooperative play, this will generate a code you can copy and send to a friend. They can join through the same Join a Friend button on the main menu as before.

Endless

There is also online multiplayer support for up to 2 players in endless mode! Similar to deathmatch mode, you can enter the endless menu, and generate a code for a friend to join you.

Crowd Control

Crowd Control works with online too! You have the power to decide how you would like some effects to trigger. Some effects will be shown to both players regardless (such as artillery bombs, smoke bombs, etc). But for the effects that would normally affect a single player, there is a new option under the Livestream settings menu, called Multiplayer Single Effects Mode. This will allow you to choose between effects affecting just you, hitting everyone, or hitting a random player.

A Scary Surprise

This update also brings a brand new feature: seasonal hats! Starting off, we introduce the Halloween hats, available to you by opening the game any time in October. These include a witch hat, a jack-o-lantern, a butchers knife, and a bubbling cauldron.

These hats will be added to all current, and future game save files, and are unlocked forever once you've claimed them!

Full Changelog

Added Online Multiplayer to the game.

Added seasonal hats, including Halloween hats available in October.

Missing hats now display in the cosmetics menu as silhouettes. As such, scrolling that menu has also been made much faster.

New animation when gaining stars after completing a level.

Adjustments to how many lives you get when unlocking gates.

Levels from the level editor or workshop now show how many players they support, and you can only play a level if it supports the amount of players connected (either online, or in local multiplayer).

Bugs

The stars max in the top right only showed the max for the world you were in, not the entire game, this has been fixed.

Fixed the P2 placement in the Frozen Docks level that made it impossible for them to live.

Fixed a bug causing the world display text to not show up.

Vsync now defaults to on.

Spawned props (from Crowd Control) now pause when in the pause menu.

Thanks

Thanks for reading! This update was the most ambitious one yet, and it took a lot of work. This game is made and maintained by a single developer (That's me, 7ark, hello!), and as such it takes a lot. This update affected almost every single part of the game, and was a massive undertaking.

Bugs?

There have been a lot of playtests on this version in an attempt to find as many bugs as possible, but as said previously, this is made by a single developer, and that makes testing things like online multiplayer even harder!

If you find any bugs during your play, please report them, it is a ton of help!

You can report bugs on our Discord, or through the Steam Discussion Forum.

Feedback

If you find any bugs, issues, or even just a suggestion on how to make the game better, there's lots of ways to chat with us! Feel free to contact us through any of the following listed ways, whether its to report something, or just talk about the game.

Chat with us on Discord

Tweet at us on Twitter

Get involved with the community in the Steam Discussions