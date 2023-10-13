 Skip to content

Star Trek: Infinite update for 13 October 2023

Hotfix: force Launcher update for some users stuck on old version.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Uploading a launcher version that will force account re-login to the new version
Enabling launcher mod upload

