Update 1.28.0: Battle pass & Alchemy

Battle Pass: Season 3

Welcome to the new season of the Battle Pass launching this month. With this month's theme, alongside balance tweaks and numerous enhancements, you can mine the Ethereal Guide armor set.

The keys in the Battle Pass rewards have been replaced by treasure chests, which you can open from your inventory. The treasure chests in your villa will remain for the time being for those who haven't used all their keys from previous seasons.

Note: A Halloween event with extra rewards will launch later this month.

Auto-Mode

All locations now default to Auto-Mode settings for searching and gathering within a small radius, as before. Additionally, the small radius applies to the Villa, ensuring characters don't continuously gather Water or Clay.

The enhanced algorithm (with a larger radius) will feature in the following areas: Hunting Grounds, Pine Forest, All Hollowstone Locations, Colosseum, and Etruscan Tomb.

Within the Colosseum, the target selection radius is increased, enabling Auto-Mode to focus on ranged foes. Plus, browsing your inventory during Auto-Mode is back.

Alchemy

Potions are now categorized into short-term (Combat) and long-term (Elixirs) effects. Elixirs offer a lasting boost, while Combat potions provide a powerful but brief effect. These effects won't overlap but will supersede previous ones.

New potions boosting armor, critical damage, and gathering speed will debut.

Brewing potions will need world-found ingredients. Nucretius will trade empty vials for Colosseum coins and provide the Philosopher's Stone to merge two potions into a potent variant. Use the Mystic Cauldron near Nucretius for these combinations.

Food and Cooking

Starting with Mushroom Soup, eating cooked food not only restores stamina but also temporarily increases your maximum stamina. This stamina boost stacks with different food types but replaces the same food type's buff. Additionally, you can now use Raw Meat for stamina restoration while out in the fields; however, please note that it cannot be stored in the resource warehouse.

Cooking is simplified, demanding just one culture point and an extra ingredient, and the Burned Clay Bowl has been reintroduced. Moreover, dishes like porridge will slightly enhance stamina restoration.

Locations

Forests that reset upon entry, e.g., Hunting Grounds and Pine Forest, have undergone several modifications.

The overall number of enemies has been decreased, and some will now launch ambush attacks on the player. This is done to enhance the exploration experience of these locations, infusing them with more dynamics and combat scenarios.

The Tunnels of the Hollowstone Mine remain unchanged.

Other Improvements, Changes, and Fixes