minor update

When the first spacecraft takes off, if the population of the planet exceeds 200, then the spacecraft will carry 100 people away

The details of the spacecraft will show its population and the number of professional crew members.

Every day, the spacecraft attempts to transfer a portion of its population to planets in the same galaxy with a population of less than 100.

If the population on the spacecraft is less than 100, some people will be pulled from galaxies with populations greater than 300 within the same galaxy.

The population on the spacecraft also increases every year.

As long as the population on spacecraft and planets is 2 or above, there is a small probability of growth, and with a base of 50, there will be a stable 2% growth.

Added an easy to develop judgment to the planet

The spacecraft of the initial civilization will not spontaneously transfer population to planets that are difficult to develop

Added the attribute of civilization policy, which determines some behaviors of the group. Supports predefined community presets for these properties.

Chaotic Empire Preset: Do not settle, loot two attributes. As pirates, they do not produce or occupy the planet, and will plunder the already produced materials on the planet, robbing 10% each time. Only when the fleet defended within the galaxy no longer exists will it be successfully looted. Increase hate by 10 points per robbery.

The spaceship has added a type distinction, with existing types: exploration, trade, and combat

Only pioneering type spacecraft will conduct population migration

Two new symbols have been added for the installation of biological components and mechanical components. The former can be installed by biological devices, while the latter can be installed by mechanical devices.

After installation, the speed and movement of the item are superimposed on the unit of action.