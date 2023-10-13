Hotfix v0.2.01
To instantly receive the update to download, you can:
- Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
- Restart Steam
If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:
- Join our Discord.
- Go to our Bug Report forum
Patch Notes
Seasonal Event
- Updated Seasonal event item chance based on how many dwarves you have. I'll keep adjusting this if I need to.
Fixes
UI
Tooltip
- Fixed hovering over tooltip it would spaz out if your cursor went between the tooltip background and the button. I ended up bringing this bug back when I changed the look of the Tooltip.
