Dwarves Mining Idle update for 13 October 2023

Hotfix v0.2.01

Dwarves Mining Idle update for 13 October 2023

Hotfix v0.2.01

Build 12435624

To instantly receive the update to download, you can:

  • Click 'Steam' and press Go Offline and click Go Online again.
  • Restart Steam

If you experience any type of bug, remember, you can:

Patch Notes

Seasonal Event
  • Updated Seasonal event item chance based on how many dwarves you have. I'll keep adjusting this if I need to.

Fixes

UI

Tooltip
  • Fixed hovering over tooltip it would spaz out if your cursor went between the tooltip background and the button. I ended up bringing this bug back when I changed the look of the Tooltip.

