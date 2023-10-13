 Skip to content

dotAGE update for 13 October 2023

V 1.0.0.0019b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I apologize about the last patch moving every Harder game to the Hard difficulty, that was an error on my part and I should have been more careful. Hope that did not ruin your plans!

I am making sure that the Hard difficulty too can unlock Challenge mode, as that seems fair to me.

I also fixed a couple bugs with scoring.

As you learn the game, I too am learning a lot of stuff these days. It has been a very, very exciting and emotional week for me, and I tend to be a bit... quick and careless sometimes. I am amazed by your reception and I want to make the game better, and this makes me think fast eheh.

I think I will need to setup an experimental branch to avoid such errors in the future, or if you have other ideas I am all ears!

Cat needs to sleep!

  • Michele

Balance

  • Challenge mode can now be unlocked also by beating Hard mode

Bugfixes

  • Fixed score multipliers appearing wrongly at end score screen
  • Fixed challenge mode not being available anymore

