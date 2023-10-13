 Skip to content

HumanitZ update for 13 October 2023

DevBuild 0.902B

DevBuild 0.902B

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just in time for the weekend, we've got your next round of bug fixes, new content and QOL improvements.

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes to days and seasons saving and loading correctly.
  • Fixed issue with zombies respawning on loading save.
  • Fixed saving and loading of storage unit metal doors.
  • Fixed animal dealing damage after death.
  • Fixed unable to interact with slots while looting a backpack with a gamepad.
  • Fixed speedy stealth overriding another skill.
  • Fixed cursor not going back to normal when using the gamepad pie menu.
  • Fixed broken weapon crate UI.
  • Fixed headwear swapping.
  • Fixed hazmat loot drop.
  • Fixed trader not leaving.
  • Fixed unable to fuel/siphon and mouse stuck.
  • Fixes to block grapples through walls.
  • Fixed weapons unequipped to inventory when loading save.
  • Prevention to zombies attacking built structures if the player is not close.
  • Prevent roaming hordes from spawning inside the spawn point radius.
  • Fixed traps not being saved.
  • Fixed pickup stack exploit.
  • Fire barrel replication fixes.
QOL & New Content
  • Improved zombie investigation time.
  • Improved animal client-side movement replication.
  • Random human AI melee bandits added.
  • Improved sort function.
  • Added vehicle camera input.
  • Added controller buttons to car repair and fuel UI.
  • Trader can now open the door.
  • Updated loot pool of traders.
  • New ponds added to fish.
  • Added combat state toggle to pie menu.
  • Adjusted Human AI response to sniper rifles.
  • More zombie difficulty settings (drag to far right to select custom for advanced options).
  • Bushes now respawn.
  • Vehicle updates: Nord T1000 and Edmond Pact now 4 Seaters.
  • New clothing added.
  • Added female hostile.
  • New large house was added.
  • Map update and fixes.

Don’t forget to jump into our Discord and help us continue to shape HumanitZ.
HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥

