DevBuild 0.902B

Just in time for the weekend, we've got your next round of bug fixes, new content and QOL improvements.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixes to days and seasons saving and loading correctly.
- Fixed issue with zombies respawning on loading save.
- Fixed saving and loading of storage unit metal doors.
- Fixed animal dealing damage after death.
- Fixed unable to interact with slots while looting a backpack with a gamepad.
- Fixed speedy stealth overriding another skill.
- Fixed cursor not going back to normal when using the gamepad pie menu.
- Fixed broken weapon crate UI.
- Fixed headwear swapping.
- Fixed hazmat loot drop.
- Fixed trader not leaving.
- Fixed unable to fuel/siphon and mouse stuck.
- Fixes to block grapples through walls.
- Fixed weapons unequipped to inventory when loading save.
- Prevention to zombies attacking built structures if the player is not close.
- Prevent roaming hordes from spawning inside the spawn point radius.
- Fixed traps not being saved.
- Fixed pickup stack exploit.
- Fire barrel replication fixes.
QOL & New Content
- Improved zombie investigation time.
- Improved animal client-side movement replication.
- Random human AI melee bandits added.
- Improved sort function.
- Added vehicle camera input.
- Added controller buttons to car repair and fuel UI.
- Trader can now open the door.
- Updated loot pool of traders.
- New ponds added to fish.
- Added combat state toggle to pie menu.
- Adjusted Human AI response to sniper rifles.
- More zombie difficulty settings (drag to far right to select custom for advanced options).
- Bushes now respawn.
- Vehicle updates: Nord T1000 and Edmond Pact now 4 Seaters.
- New clothing added.
- Added female hostile.
- New large house was added.
- Map update and fixes.
Don’t forget to jump into our Discord and help us continue to shape HumanitZ.
HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥
Changed files in this update