DD# 142 Deuteronomy 32:43

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week's diary will contain three parts of information. The last part is about what is happening in Israel. It may contain sensitive content causing a lot of negative emotion to people. Feel free to close this diary if you do not want your mood to get ruined just as I am right now.

The first part is short,

Today is October 13th. Happy Birthday to Wulan! :)

For people who don't know about her. She is our favorite 4-year-old little girl(Self-claimed. but if anyone questions her age, we will shoot them. :P)

She has published many beautiful art assets. Her horror game will be released on Steam next year:

Here is a link:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2453830/DollHouse_survive__or_death/

This is a very dark diary with more horrible contents to come. But, I don't think I shall allow those terrorists to ruin all the fun we have in our life.

The second part is about Dr. Kyoryu

There are two new quests that involve him.

One of them is procedurally generated, his assistant will ask you to help her do some house clearing. Oh, by clearing, I think she means, eliminate some bandits and terrorists near their research facility.

The other quest may be a bit more interesting. You will have a chance to learn what Dr. Kyoryu is working on.



The idea comes from a real-life treatment method to cure kidney stones.

It got weaponized and can now cause massive damage to stone structures or anyone who unfortunately got turned into stones. As such, it may provide a bit more strategic choices for your Petrification spells.

Last warning. I am about to move on to talk about Israel

...

...

...

...

...

OK, it seems you are still reading. Good. Let's begin.

What happened:

Early this week, a group of Hamas terrorists invaded Israel. They targeted a peaceful music festival with a lot of civilians and no military presence at all. They fired at everyone they saw no matter gender, age, race, or nationality. Among the victims are people from all over the world. They then moved on to kidnap survivors and retreated by to Goza. Along the way, they also raided villages and committed great atrocities such as beheading babies and burning people alive.

I am trying to write this as calmly as possible so that you will not see me get stopped by my tears. What really happened there, the horror scenes may surpass many horror games you may have played by just looking at the photos and videos released on media.

Yet, those terrorists and their supporters know no boundaries of their crimes. They even proudly publish what they did with no remorse. They consider our compassion for their victims as a weakness. You can see their supporters mocking the Israeli people who are in great pain.

That cannot stand!

Thus, Israel launched an assault on Goza in order to stop such a tragedy from happening again with the goal of eliminating Hamas once and for all.

Now, I will tell you where is my position on this:

First, my deepest condolences to everyone who got harmed in this terrorist attack. Especially to our Israeli players, followers, and those who added our game to their wishlist in Israel. Even though, the number is not that great. But, thank you for having an interest in my old game. I will voice for you just as I did for my Ukrainian players a year ago. That is something at least I can do for you. Please stay safe. Please don't allow such horror to stop you from enjoying all the happiness you deserve in your life. You have my support!



A new post furniture to support Israeli people has been added to the game.

Next, I'm going to share some of my personal experiences with Jewish people with you. I am not going to tell you any faded stories about the friendships between my forefathers and Jewish refugees in Shanghai during World War 2. I am going to tell you the experience of mine that I personally have. I lived in New York 10 years ago. My neighbor is an old Jewish gentleman. He is kind and pious. Sometimes, he invites me to his home, sharing some stories with me. He is also very serious about his ritual to praise God every day even in a way that I am not very familiar with. But, I can see he always does that at specific times and on specific days no matter the difficulties. There is also an IT store run by Jewish staff in Manhattan that I always visited. Because we have different holidays. So, sometimes when other stores are closed, they are still open. My English was not quite good at that time. Yet, they always patiently guide me to satisfy all my needs. They are all very good people. I would not want to see any harm happen to them. Yet, I can only imagine many many good Jewish people lost their lives in this terrorist attack. I feel very sorry. Especially, the shameless Hamas also called for a global slaughter of Jewish people today. There are already people who get hurt in the US, in France, and in Beijing. I can only hope my old Jewish friends are safe.

Another thing I'm going to point out here is I feel quite angry about people's indifference to the hostages. To be specific, I am talking about the indifference of a large amount of Chinese people who do not even show a tiny bit of compassion for an Israeli girl with a Chinese mother. They do not care about her as they say she is not Chinese. They even insult her for once being an Israeli soldier. Well, I can only say we are better than this. Once again, I shall mention that 10 years ago when I was in New York, I was a stranger in a strange land. It's one of my very distant cousins provided me with a place to stay until I find an apartment to rent. He is an American citizen and now a police officer of NYPD. He provided me with help no matter how distant our family bond we are sharing. He provided me with help without questioning our differences. And I believe, a kind person like him also helps many strangers when he is on his duty. That is the basic humane, the good side of us as humans. What's more interesting? His sister also married a Jewish gentleman. That is also my family. That matters to me. Yet, that's not the only reason that I support the Jewish people here. The more important reason is that we are all human.

Yet, the terrorists cannot be reasoned with. They lack the basic concept of humane. They see it as a weakness. I am going to stand with the Israel people. I am going to stand with the Jewish people all over the world to prove them wrong.



We now have Israeli TAR-21 rifles in our game.

Let's see who those terrorists and their supporters really are. I'd say they are a group of cowards. They targeted innocent civilians instead of the Israeli military. They may even try to justify their attack because Israel did bad things to them before. But, I'd ask does any one of those civilians did anything wrong to them before? Remember, not only Israeli people were murdered in cold blood here. There are also American, British, France, Ukrainian, Chinese, and many many other nation's citizens who got murdered here. Their justification is pathetic. They didn't even become the martyrs they claimed they wanted to be there. They cowardly take hostages back to Goze, hiding behind the Palestinian people. An act inevitably will cause more civilian casualties. An act that not only their victims on the music festive as hostages but also took all the Palestinian people they claimed they were fighting for as hostages. That's what those terrorists are. Disgusting.

Thus, I consider Israel's attack on Hamas to be justice. Even though I cannot agree on many things Nētanyāhū did. For example, his legal system reform attempts to allow the government to interfere with the judicial system. However, this is the moment that we put aside those differences for a minute and focus on a big threat to all humanity. This threat is known as terrorism. I don't think any one of us here has a better solution to stop this from happening again other than a total annihilation of Hamas.

I can only hope the action will be swift, precious, and lethal so that there will be fewer civilian casualties. But, the terrorists are not making this easy.

In other circumstances, I may consider those verbs a bit extreme. Yet, I think they are perfect to be quoted in the situation we are facing right now.





They are added to the game as tenets that can be added to your customized faiths.

Even though I am not a religious person, I shall pray for the victory of the Israeli army in this war against terrorism.

You may all have your free will to decide which side you are on. But, I decided to dedicate a large amount of the game content to support Israel this week. And I think that's it.

Today's update:

############Content################

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Dr. Kyoryu's Assistant now gives out procedurally generated quests.

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]She also has an interesting definition of cleaning and chores.

[Quest]New procedurally generated quest type: Eliminate Bandits (Dr. Kyoryu Version.) You can "farm" your relationship with Dr. Kyoryu with this quest. It gives more money than the Marinas version. However, it does not give additional item rewards.

Latest news from Ukraine. (Whoever thinks I cannot support Ukraine and Israel both at the same time is heresy! :P )

