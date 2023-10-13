 Skip to content

Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 13 October 2023

Update - New QoL and Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

feat - the success window display now items earned and simpler breakdown of earned currencies.
feat - new loader architecture displaying a progress bar for loading screens.
feat - highlight of ghosts when engaged.
feat - added a new loading screen.
feat - added highlight on exit map button.
fix - save issues when a Guardian was created from a Stone bought from the Acution house.
fix - self targeting of the witchdoctor is fixed.
fix - successing a dream will no longer loop the music.
fix - gcd on skills are properly updated.
fix - start dream sound properly managed.
ci - updated translations.

