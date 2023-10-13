Update - New QoL and Fixes

feat - the success window display now items earned and simpler breakdown of earned currencies.

feat - new loader architecture displaying a progress bar for loading screens.

feat - highlight of ghosts when engaged.

feat - added a new loading screen.

feat - added highlight on exit map button.

fix - save issues when a Guardian was created from a Stone bought from the Acution house.

fix - self targeting of the witchdoctor is fixed.

fix - successing a dream will no longer loop the music.

fix - gcd on skills are properly updated.

fix - start dream sound properly managed.

ci - updated translations.