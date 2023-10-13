Patch 1.5.7 fixes 50 bugs!

This week’s patch fixes no less than 50 bugs. On top of that there also are some additional gameplay changes to help balance and clarify the game.

Gameplay Changes

White Wulfs cannot use their breath attacks when they are too close to you.

Damage from breath attack types can only be applied 2 per second to an individual creature.

‘Glowing rocks’ that open rotating rock doors can only light up in the color they actually react to.

When you are interacting with a feature, prompts to interact with other features are disabled.

Item names are displayed in the action feedforward when interacting with containers and forges.

When interacting with the Helico, Wind Walker is added as a skill instead of a hope trait.

Magic effects of elemental masks always work, regardless of the world magic levels.

The spell craft skills no longer add extra charges to related items. Instead they prevent the gaining of presence. This is a temporary situation; in the near future it will change into something else.

Adds the perma-death difficulty modifier to disable the option to save and restore altogether.

Bug Fixes