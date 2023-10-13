 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 13 October 2023

Patch 1.5.7 fixes 50 bugs!

This week’s patch fixes no less than 50 bugs. On top of that there also are some additional gameplay changes to help balance and clarify the game.

Gameplay Changes

  • White Wulfs cannot use their breath attacks when they are too close to you.
  • Damage from breath attack types can only be applied 2 per second to an individual creature.
  • ‘Glowing rocks’ that open rotating rock doors can only light up in the color they actually react to.
  • When you are interacting with a feature, prompts to interact with other features are disabled.
  • Item names are displayed in the action feedforward when interacting with containers and forges.
  • When interacting with the Helico, Wind Walker is added as a skill instead of a hope trait.
  • Magic effects of elemental masks always work, regardless of the world magic levels.
  • The spell craft skills no longer add extra charges to related items. Instead they prevent the gaining of presence. This is a temporary situation; in the near future it will change into something else.
  • Adds the perma-death difficulty modifier to disable the option to save and restore altogether.

Bug Fixes

  • The secrets of the Flame Elemental unlock when you explore the dungeon below Birnui.
  • When a wall eye teleports a creature to a specific target location it will not teleport the wayfarer instead.
  • Bir’s Tomb contains the correct items.
  • Item hiding crevices floating in mid-air are replaced by crevices in the floor.
  • The boss of a minor spider lair properly ambushes you so the encounter can be defeated.
  • Dried Kramas & Tjilpit don’t get your hopes up falsely.
  • Fixes a case where the generator created ‘tall walls’ right next to a dungeon entrance.
  • Solves two instances of levels with scrying devices where sigil holders were missing.
  • Negative effects from climbing fortune tests are correctly applied.
  • Sparks gained after a successful climbing test are delayed so the spawn ate the place where you end up.
  • The regional effect ‘eternal night’ counteracts the effects of ‘relentless sun’ and ‘extreme heat’.
  • Increases the bounding box of a specific egg growing on a stalk so that it can be hit even by shorter characters.
  • The fortunate effect on equipment works as advertised.
  • You can correctly use spider silk to craft bows.
  • The interaction prompt for features does not activate when the camera is in an establishing shot.
  • The bushes overgrowing ruins in barren regions should no longer be able to block paths unintentionally.
  • Fixes an instance where travel gear would not properly reset after a journey.
  • Clans cannot get stuck in a plundering action, when they are not supposed to be plundering in the first place.
  • When you equip a mask, your head is covered correctly. Even when you are a grus.
  • When you die, your thrown items are recovered so they end up as part of your legacy and can be salvaged by other factions.
  • Improves the feedback when offering a tribute has no effect due to low magic levels.
  • Denizens of a level don’t get duplicated when you fast travel in and out of that level in a single session.
  • The presence of traveling merchants no longer has a butterfly effect on the way settlements are generated.
  • Potential fix: traveling merchants should no longer offer to take you a place that is not a roadhouse, settlement, or trading post.
  • When successfully stared down, wulfs flee.
  • Regions should no longer have the same characteristic twice.
  • Fixes an issue that could cause digger spiders, white wulfs, and a few other encounters not to close after defeating the boss.
  • Folk really don’t want to trade for items that bear ‘Imperial Markings’ or emit ‘Foul Magic’.
  • If you are caught smashing pottery you are marked a vandal instead of an enemy.
  • Fixes an instance of incorrect stairs generated near a level entrance leading down to the level below.
  • Charges on magic items remain consistent when they are placed in containers or forges.
  • Trade items for NPC traders of minor factions are generated correctly.
  • After spending time to craft in an inn, talking to the other patrons doesn’t also advance time.
  • When you try to boost a scrying device that already has 2 levels, you get a more difficult test that does allow you to boost it once more with a simple success.
  • Fixes a potentially troublesome null reference when checking to remove conditions.
  • If you are asked to join a camp, you can camp even if the Earth Shaker would make it too dangerous otherwise…
  • Fixes another instance where status effects bestowed by items were incorrectly removed upon reloading a save game.
  • When you hover a location on the map the same name is displayed as when you select that location.
  • The Double Dragon cannot spawn as a random camping encounter.
  • Prevents a specific case that caused thickets to grow in the spirit world.
  • Local stories are activated even if you arrive in a level through a Serpent Gate.
  • The Bird’s eye relic unlocks the courtesy trait as advertised.
  • With a controller you can correctly equip items from the discard section.
  • Fixes a case where the bathing giants went AWOL.
  • Newly generated items cannot be well-made and crude at the same time.
  • Crude armor actually has its protection value lowered by 1.
  • If you play through the prologue, the imperials build a camp in the garden after you leave the first time.
  • You can use the Staff to smash the smaller pots.
  • Travel effects such as encumbrance are applied more consistently after arriving at a destination.
  • Fixes a couple of minor text issues.

