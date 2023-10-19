Patch notes 26.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12435210 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello Runners!

A new update is now available on PC!

Please make sure to let us know if you encounter any trouble with this patch. Thank you!

New content:

[DLC] New region, Scandinavia – a region consisting of 2 new maps set in North Europe.

[DLC] New trucks: Neo Falcon 2000 Burlak 6x6

[DLC] New addons and trailers: Multi-purpose Cargo Module Large Service Scout Trailer Service Scout Trailer Oil Field Flatbed (Kenworth) Oil Field Flatbed (Consumables) (Kenworth)



British Columbia region fixes:

Fixed a bug where the lamppost lighting looked unnaturally near the bridge on the “Duncan Bay” level

Fixed a bug where landmark of the “Bridge” was missing on the map after completing the “Drilling Station Bridge” task of the “Duncan Bay” level

Fixed a bug where Scout Fuel Carrier from “Fuel for the law enforcement” contract was not removed upon completion

Fixed a bug where Service Hub locked behind “Second Garage Construction” was not actually locked

Fixed a bug where the delivery zone of the “Don't drop it!” task was displayed on the power line tower to the south on the “Duncan Bay” level

Yukon region fixes:

Fixed a bug where “Crafting Zone” icons didn't have black contour and blend into the background on the minimap in “Flooded Foothills” level

Fixed a bug where the “Fog of the War” was not dissipated on the minimap while moving on the “Flooded Foothills” level

Vehicles improvements:

Kenworth 963: Fixed a bug where the headlights were too dim for some upgrades of the “Kenworth 963” truck Fixed a bug where sometimes cabin of the “Kenworth 963” truck tilted to the left wheel while previewing the “LK-2NY” addon after entering the Garage Added the ability to install a mini crane for a 3 slots platform on Kenworth 963 Removed snow from the cabins of Kenworth 963 when playing from 3rd person view



Other improvements:

Fixed a bug where snorkels' textures were partially broken

Added the ability to attach trailers when using medium logs for ZikZ 612H "Mastodon"

Reduced crane weight of LK-2-NY crane

All Tatra trucks are now available for purchase in the new region

Fixed spawn trailers on ZiKZ 566A

Made changes to the lighting of cars: Land Rover Defender, Caterpillar CT681 and Rezvani

Fixed a bug where lighting without a light source was displayed on the “Crossbar Fog Lights” bumper for the “Kenworth 963” truck

Co-op:

Fixed a bug where the truck couldn’t be refueled from the addon or trailer in the coop session

Fixed a bug where in the pop-up window, users did not see each other's trucks in the coop session and cannot refuel each other

Fixed a bug where the “Oil Barrels” cargo for “Flaming Barrels” contest didn't appear for guests after accepting the contest on the “Island Lake” level, Michigan

Fixed a bug where the “Cement” cargo for “Cement Delivery” contest didn't appear for guests after accepting the contest on the “Zimnegorsk” level, Taymyr

Other Changes:

Fixed a bug where was an incorrect crane reference distance winch points with trailers

Fixed a bug where the “locator” partially disappeared, when the lights were on at evening and night in “Cockpit Camera” mode

Fixed a bug where some parts of the active zones and markers disappeared in the cockpit mode with 8.30 p.m. to 7.00 a.m. when the headlights are turned on

Fixed a bug where the sun and moon rays had some unnatural blinking when passing through the trees on any level

Fixed a bug where the truck could be refueled from nothing when “Refuel” function was pressed beyond any fuel source refueling radius

Fixed a bug where the scout addons with the fuel canisters couldn’t be refilled by the “Fuel Tank” addon from another truck

Fixed a bug where the “Cloud save application error” message appeared after accepting the save transfer on the target platform, on PROS

Fixed a bug where after being constructed, the log bridge in the “Institute” map was not shown on the map

Fixed a bug where the shadows of the rocks and trees changed the position while moving camera near them in the evening and in the morning near the “Bridge to the Island” task zone area of the “Urska River” level, Amur

Fixed a bug where the tree shadows appeared in the “Garage” interior

Fixed a bug where the “Tuz Scout” was clipping into ground surface at the start of the “Wise Old Bird” contract on the “Burning Mill” level, “Tennessee”

Memory optimization

Different collision fixes

Different shadows fixes

Various visual fixes

Localization fixes

Mod editor:

The "Pack terrain for pc only" button was added (Generates a PC only paсk for tests)

Fixed a bug where the trailer didn't freeze without indication of the Animation Name

Fixed a bug where the trailer became dynamic after loading the session

Fixed a bug where errors occurred when opening the “Addons” menu for the truck

"SnowRunner Editor Guide":

Added info on FreezeTrailer feature, see "5.16.5. Freezing and Unfreezing Trailers"

Added info on usage of the same identifier of the truck/trailer in multiple truck delivery objectives and info on the new "Alternative restart zone" option, see "5.16.1.2. Delivery of the Truck (“truckDelivery” section)"

"Integration of Trucks and Addons" guide:

Chapter 20. Powered Constraints was added:

20.1. Powered Constraints: Overview

20.1.1. Main Principle

20.1.2. Main Aspects of Setup in XML

20.2. Actions. Their Mapping to Buttons (modified, previously named as "17.1.3. Actions. Buttons for Controlled Constraints")

Descriptions of main tags and attributes related to Powered Constraints were added: