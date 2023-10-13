Version 1.0.13

Fix issues with camera that would make some objects vibrate at a high framerate

Automatically select the last unlocked level in the level selection screen

Fix an issue that could cause the cursor to be wrongly locked on the screen

Disable Keyboard & Mouse tooltips when using a gamepad

Arrange Satan's skull collider shape

Fix an issue in 'The Great Battle of Sunaru' that would make players Skip the cutscenes instead of Fast Forwarding them

Tweak some of the UI for better readability

Fix issue with skipping 'Here's Johnny' first cutscene on Switch

'Old Enemies' snow physics update

'In the Shadows' cover physics update

Fix preview issues in the level 'Fridge Factory'