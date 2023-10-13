 Skip to content

It's a Wrap! update for 13 October 2023

Version 1.0.13

Build 12435199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix issues with camera that would make some objects vibrate at a high framerate
Automatically select the last unlocked level in the level selection screen
Fix an issue that could cause the cursor to be wrongly locked on the screen
Disable Keyboard & Mouse tooltips when using a gamepad
Arrange Satan's skull collider shape
Fix an issue in 'The Great Battle of Sunaru' that would make players Skip the cutscenes instead of Fast Forwarding them
Tweak some of the UI for better readability
Fix issue with skipping 'Here's Johnny' first cutscene on Switch
'Old Enemies' snow physics update
'In the Shadows' cover physics update
Fix preview issues in the level 'Fridge Factory'

