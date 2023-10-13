Game Updates for Friday the 13th!

Seeing that Friday the 13th falls on spooky month this year, we’ve decided to release a new puzzle as part of the continuation of the MimiCries storyline.

We’ve also added some quality of life changes to the game;

Hints collected throughout the game will be displayed in the inventory

Some rooms that were previously locked are now accessible at the start of the game

Additional atmospheric lighting effects

We have also updated the game with some additional comfort changes, slightly more hints included in areas where it was difficult to determine clues, such as in the first puzzle, where there is a guide to help check if you've explored the area properly.

1 new puzzle stage has been released, which extends the playtime by about an hour, including a new character and their lore associated with them.