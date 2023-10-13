 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

B.o.W II VR update for 13 October 2023

10/13/2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12435147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the 'pause' button label to 'status'. Now when you press this button you can see your current objective status / details, as well as your score, time taken, and tank air left etc...

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2155351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link