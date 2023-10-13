v1.0.3 Patch Notes :
● Added a feature in the mini-game scoreboard window that allows skipping animations by clicking screen during animation playback.
● Fixed the issue related to mini-games where achievements couldn't be obtained correctly.
● Fixed the issue in Beryl's storyline where item names were not displayed correctly in the dialogue texts.
● Fixed the issue in Beryl's storyline where subsequent events did not unfold correctly after giving "Multifunction lubricant".
