- Documents are not breaking anymore when NPC enters vehicle
- Added post maintenance info to inspector mode
- Fertilizer bug fix
- Entry regulation Safe Roads is now counting vehicle damage properly
- Post lighting (level 2) is now turning on
- Labor Camp gates are not closing automatically anymore
- Prisoners no longer disapear after cleaning inspection zone
- Granades can penetrate windows
- UI fixes
- Perfect inspection bug fix
Contraband Police update for 13 October 2023
Update 10.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 756801 Depot 756801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update