Contraband Police update for 13 October 2023

Update 10.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Documents are not breaking anymore when NPC enters vehicle
  • Added post maintenance info to inspector mode
  • Fertilizer bug fix
  • Entry regulation Safe Roads is now counting vehicle damage properly
  • Post lighting (level 2) is now turning on
  • Labor Camp gates are not closing automatically anymore
  • Prisoners no longer disapear after cleaning inspection zone
  • Granades can penetrate windows
  • UI fixes
  • Perfect inspection bug fix

