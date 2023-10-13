The next update is coming soon! TEST it with us! We're adding PUMPKIN SYRUP!

Share · View all patches · Build 12435081 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Coffee Lovers,

We know you want us to add more content to our game. And since autumn has begun, it's time for a special autumn coffee ingredient... ːsteamhappyː

That means the next update Espresso Tycoon is coming soon! As always, we want to be sure that it is well-prepared and will not introduce new bugs.

We also know that you like testing with us - so let's do that again! ːsteamhappyː

You can already test our new improvements on a separate branch on Steam. You must have purchased the game first in order to switch to the testing branch ːsteamhappyː

Let us remind you how you can do that.

To access the branch on Steam, follow these steps:

Open the Properties of Espresso Tycoon in your Steam Library.

Enter your password there. You can see it on the screenshot (if you already typed the password there in the previous beta tests, just switch the branch).

Choose the proper branch



And that's it!

Here's what we've done!

added PUMPKIN SYRUP as a new ingredient in the Coffee Editor - there were a lot of requests about adding it to the game ːsteamhappyː In the Campaign mode you can have it since the 6th Mission (in London) and, of course, it's available in the Sandbox mode





as a new ingredient in the Coffee Editor - there were a lot of requests about adding it to the game ːsteamhappyː In the Campaign mode you can have it since the 6th Mission (in London) and, of course, it's available in the Sandbox mode added 3 new snacks: Waffles with Strawberry Glaze, Waffles with Chocolate Glaze and the Cake with Icing - the Cake is added to the Mission in Siberia, the Waffles - to the Mission in Mexico City and Sydney, and, of course, they are available in the Sandbox mode



3 new snacks: Waffles with Strawberry Glaze, Waffles with Chocolate Glaze and the Cake with Icing - the Cake is added to the Mission in Siberia, the Waffles - to the Mission in Mexico City and Sydney, and, of course, they are available in the Sandbox mode added some improvements in the Chinese, German, and Spanish languages

What can you test?

adding a new ingredient to the new recipes and to existing ones

adding and selling new snacks (and if they refill automatically if you choose this option)

checking if a manager is ordering the new supplies

save/load with new things added

It would be good to restart Steam, too - to be sure you have the newest version of the game ːsteamhappyː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543280/Espresso_Tycoon/

We're working on the next update, too! Stay tuned!

We wouldn't be here without you!

P.S. Don't forget to join our Discord channel ːsteamhappyː

