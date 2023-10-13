- Fix a bug that sometimes prevented the leaderboard uploads from retrying if they failed to upload.
- Change the leaderboard upload retry cooldown to better handle Steam's upload rate limit.
PogoChamp update for 13 October 2023
Minor Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Content Depot 1357221
- Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1357222
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update