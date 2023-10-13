 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 13 October 2023

Minor Patch

PogoChamp update for 13 October 2023

Minor Patch

Build 12435010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix a bug that sometimes prevented the leaderboard uploads from retrying if they failed to upload.
  • Change the leaderboard upload retry cooldown to better handle Steam's upload rate limit.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1357221
Mac Content Depot 1357222
