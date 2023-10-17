 Skip to content

The Bloodline update for 17 October 2023

Hotfix #2 | Accuracy & Tutorial

Share · View all patches · Build 12434947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Harbingers,

a new hotfix patch is available now to fix some of the most reported issues:

  • Fixed accuracy leveling bug when hitting headshots with ranged weapons
  • Fixed Open World tutorial on bridge leaving the Harbinger Stronghold

Thank you for your support and your feedback here on Steam and on our Discord server!

Join us and be ready, something else is coming... 🎃

Follow Shieldbearer Studios ( TikTok | Twitter ) & HOOK ( Twitter | Facebook | TikTok ) to be updated in real time on what’s happening in Eudros 🏰

