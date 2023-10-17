Hotfix #2 | Accuracy & Tutorial

Share · View all patches · Build 12434947 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 13:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Harbingers,

a new hotfix patch is available now to fix some of the most reported issues:

Fixed accuracy leveling bug when hitting headshots with ranged weapons

Fixed Open World tutorial on bridge leaving the Harbinger Stronghold

