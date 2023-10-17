Hotfix #2 | Accuracy & Tutorial

Harbingers,
a new hotfix patch is available now to fix some of the most reported issues:
- Fixed accuracy leveling bug when hitting headshots with ranged weapons
- Fixed Open World tutorial on bridge leaving the Harbinger Stronghold
Thank you for your support and your feedback here on Steam and on our Discord server!
Join us and be ready, something else is coming... 🎃
