Dungeon Tale update for 13 October 2023

Version 1.06 - Destructible Objects

Build 12434910

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added destructible items in random dungeons with a chance for equipment drops.
Fixed an issue with enemy summoning positions in a particular dungeon scene.
Rearranged chests and destructible items in random dungeons.

