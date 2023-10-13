Added destructible items in random dungeons with a chance for equipment drops.
Fixed an issue with enemy summoning positions in a particular dungeon scene.
Rearranged chests and destructible items in random dungeons.
Dungeon Tale update for 13 October 2023
Version 1.06 - Destructible Objects
