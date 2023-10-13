October 13 2023 - Small QoL update!

Hello Riftanians! I am here with a small update with a few tweaks:

Buffed Berserker HP slightly

-Buffed Spellsword ATK and INT slightly

Added a small repeatable fight after the Guard's Blade quest, by talking to the Rifthaven General in the Barracks, this will be simple fights everytime with a 500 EXP reward upon winning, with no game over penalty on loss!

Took off the 1% HP per turn from the Health Ring, as it is broken just like the previous Phoenix Ring, it will just constantly regen the 1% HP even after death.... Added a +15 Defense bonus in place of the 1% HP a turn!

These are some small changes but hopefully they will help in the beginning and the repeatable fight is for the purpose of training and to get past the Tower of Arms 4 as I have made the fight decently hard in recent updates... a pro tip: Use Shield Bash as much as possible with Bernard for Tower of Arms 4 (: