 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rift Walker update for 13 October 2023

October 13 2023 - Small QoL update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12434874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftanians! I am here with a small update with a few tweaks:

  • Buffed Berserker HP slightly
    -Buffed Spellsword ATK and INT slightly

  • Added a small repeatable fight after the Guard's Blade quest, by talking to the Rifthaven General in the Barracks, this will be simple fights everytime with a 500 EXP reward upon winning, with no game over penalty on loss!

  • Took off the 1% HP per turn from the Health Ring, as it is broken just like the previous Phoenix Ring, it will just constantly regen the 1% HP even after death.... Added a +15 Defense bonus in place of the 1% HP a turn!

These are some small changes but hopefully they will help in the beginning and the repeatable fight is for the purpose of training and to get past the Tower of Arms 4 as I have made the fight decently hard in recent updates... a pro tip: Use Shield Bash as much as possible with Bernard for Tower of Arms 4 (:

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2332541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link