Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 13 October 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Beta Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the use of the crafting button when playing as an Engineer.
  • Fixed a bug where bottles containing water and empty bottles were stacking incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where already read crafting recipe books and cooking pamphlets were not displayed as dimmed.
  • Fixed a bug where the difficulty level was not retained upon restarting the game.
  • Fixed crash issues that occurred under specific conditions.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus: Zombie Survivors > Select "Properties" > Navigate the "Betas" tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

