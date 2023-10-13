UI Update 2 & 1.0 Release date delay

New mech models to make it easier to recognize individual units, and what synergy they belong to.

New weapon models to help identify weapons more easily.

New end screen that shows units, weapons, damage, synergies and perks.

Info panel will now show stat increases that come from unit specials, perks and synergies.

Updated the look of the info panel.

Updated the look of the perk list.

Main menu tutorial pop ups.

End screen shows total damage instead of DPS.

Balance changes:

Increased levels required per perk from 4->5.

Bug fixes

Fixed a problem where the grid capacity upgrade wasn't applying.

Fixed an issue where highlight and tooltip wouldn't go away when selling with the controller shortcut.

We still have the Gameplay Update to complete, and in order to complete that in time we need to delay the 1.0 release date by 1 week. The new date for release is 25 October!

Let us know what you think, find any bugs, or have any suggestions! Have a great weekend!