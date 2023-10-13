[Announcement] Clash of Engineers: Back in action. Winners

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello survivors!

It's time to announce those whose works we have chosen from the many presented on display during the Clash of Engineers: Back in action. Each of these authors will receive 5000 coins, and at least one of the three vehicles will end up in the store as a bundle after some time.

Meet the winners:

ABShellboy by maurizen, PlayStation



ABS_HellTractor by Celdritch, PC



ABS CS HA6OP4UK by Crazy_Skill_55ru, PC



We are happy that you have shown such interest in this event and look forward to your entries in the future. In the meantime, see you in the Valley!

