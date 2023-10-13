Live Now. October Update - Week #2



Slime? Climb?:

Tweaked the lift being pushed left /right/down by dropping blocks.

Stopped hazard blocks being active while dropping blocks.

Stopped spike balls spawning when block is blocking from top.

Made square block cancel rotate when its a big bomb.

Made it so you can rotate dropping four block.

Stopped the cape from killing NPC's when hit by cape block.

Stopped NPC's getting a free ride from cape wearing NPC.

Made NPC invincible to spikes/guillotines/rocks/spiked ball when wearing cape.

Closed the gap when bridge building reaches the other side.

Made drill stop when hitting shifter/Lift.

Sorted NPC's not falling after balloon bursts.

Made Crushers/Spikes/Guillotines stop dropping blocks.

Started to implement bird hazard into game. I will try to get them ready to put into game in next weeks update.

Please note.

At the moment I'm chucking in all the assists/hazards, they will probably in the future, be slowly introduced as you make your way through the levels.

Thank you for your time, see you next week.