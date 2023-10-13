 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 13 October 2023

New Build!

Share · View all patches · Build 12434711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Build!

Click here to watch our new weekly update video!

Cutscene News
Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. The cutscene team is hard at work on the last two scenes as well as fixing older ones. As we've mentioned before, the last two scenes are quite complicated and require a lot of technical work and precise planning. However, we're happy to share that mocapping sessions have officially been completed.

Improving Old Scenes
One half of the team is going back to refresh and better the interview room while the other half is continuing work on the Harbinger Boss scenes. We are almost there guys and we're very thankful for your support.

What's the coolest pet?

Cats and dogs are cool. Rats and lizards are also cool. Hell, for some spiders are cool too. What do you think the coolest pet you can have at home is? Are you on the cats and dogs train or do you like something more exotic?

Changed files in this update

Iragon: Prologue Content Depot 1522261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link