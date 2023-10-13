New Build!

Click here to watch our new weekly update video!

Cutscene News

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. The cutscene team is hard at work on the last two scenes as well as fixing older ones. As we've mentioned before, the last two scenes are quite complicated and require a lot of technical work and precise planning. However, we're happy to share that mocapping sessions have officially been completed.

Improving Old Scenes

One half of the team is going back to refresh and better the interview room while the other half is continuing work on the Harbinger Boss scenes. We are almost there guys and we're very thankful for your support.

What's the coolest pet?

Cats and dogs are cool. Rats and lizards are also cool. Hell, for some spiders are cool too. What do you think the coolest pet you can have at home is? Are you on the cats and dogs train or do you like something more exotic?