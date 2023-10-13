Update 6.0.9

6.0.9 Patch Notes
Season Rewards from previous seasons have been deployed with this patch
Notes:
- Borderless Fullscreen mode has been fixed (Windows users only).
- Fixed Hog quest not working
- Added third level to Distorted Horizons, you will love it
- Improved assets in various locations to generate better maps
- Tweaked Sky Reach wormhole packs and so forth so enemies don't spawn to weird places
- Fixed and polished Guild stash UI
- Moved Angelic Realm portals to better spots + added extra one at entrance
- Fixed Minimap not showing loot on some occasions
- Increased satanic drop sound distance
- Lowered black market and traveling merchant costs on Odyssey
- Charms now show in journal
- Due to player demand we added 4 more stash tabs and 1 more inventory tab available for purchase
- Added indication for Auras that only apply for the holder (Holder Only) in the tooltip of an item
- Changed Minimap dragging to stay in dragged position
- Improved Inventory Tab functionality
- Removed daily hunt from bounty board (there is nothing to hunt)
- Fixed Hungry Haldor quest not working
- Fixed difficulty setting not being saved online
- Fixed potion use not playing a sound
- Fixed mercenary rename prompt crash
- Fixed Camp of Souls Spiders unlimited attacking
Server-side updates:
- Increased USA, Asia and Europe 2 login region slots by a couple hundred each to reduce queue times
- Login optimizations to reduce long login times and potential disconnects
