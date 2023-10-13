 Skip to content

Hero Siege update for 13 October 2023

Update 6.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12434617

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.0.9 Patch Notes

Season Rewards from previous seasons have been deployed with this patch

Notes:

  • Borderless Fullscreen mode has been fixed (Windows users only).
  • Fixed Hog quest not working
  • Added third level to Distorted Horizons, you will love it
  • Improved assets in various locations to generate better maps
  • Tweaked Sky Reach wormhole packs and so forth so enemies don't spawn to weird places
  • Fixed and polished Guild stash UI
  • Moved Angelic Realm portals to better spots + added extra one at entrance
  • Fixed Minimap not showing loot on some occasions
  • Increased satanic drop sound distance
  • Lowered black market and traveling merchant costs on Odyssey
  • Charms now show in journal
  • Due to player demand we added 4 more stash tabs and 1 more inventory tab available for purchase
  • Added indication for Auras that only apply for the holder (Holder Only) in the tooltip of an item
  • Changed Minimap dragging to stay in dragged position
  • Improved Inventory Tab functionality
  • Removed daily hunt from bounty board (there is nothing to hunt)
  • Fixed Hungry Haldor quest not working
  • Fixed difficulty setting not being saved online
  • Fixed potion use not playing a sound
  • Fixed mercenary rename prompt crash
  • Fixed Camp of Souls Spiders unlimited attacking

Server-side updates:

  • Increased USA, Asia and Europe 2 login region slots by a couple hundred each to reduce queue times
  • Login optimizations to reduce long login times and potential disconnects

