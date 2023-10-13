1.0.3 Update

Hey!
It has been quite some time since the last update but I certainly didn't forget about Sonucido. A few months ago, I decided to get a part-time job to get a stable source of income. This means that I don't have so much time for developing a new game and focus instead on improving the already released games! I detailed this in blog post.
I watched a livestream of Sonucido and saw that there was one passage blocked because of a bug. This meant to me that I needed to update the game and I also used the opportunity to polish the game even more. While testing I found a couple of bugs which are all squashed now. What started out as a few fixes and improvements turned into this big list of changes. Many of them are small but it still adds up to give you an even better experience.
Have fun! ːinclineː
Full Changelog
- Fixed various bugs which were related to throwing bombs - many things only triggered if you used the hotkey and didn't work with the inventory button, this is fixed now (aside from a serious case in which a path would remain blocked this also affected every (!) closed door in the game)
- Q previously made you turn left and draw your weapon - now you only turn left
- Changed the scale of two doors from 0.85 to 0.87 and of one door from 0.9 to 0.87 which were leftover when I did the rest of the doors in 1.0.1
- Adjusted the position of a door slightly
- Fixed a minor bug which didn't remove the inventory overlay if you walked into the dialogue of the swimming guy
- Changed me to us and the German equivalent in the thank you message of the farm woman
- Added a missing German localization of the message you get if you already visited the tavern
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck on the platform which elevates forward above the water if you hit a turning key exactly the wrong time
- Fixed a bug where you could get only a half block down on a stair in specific circumstances in one level (and also fixed it in a potential case in another level)
- Added another sentence to the laybrinth guide
- Added a block to the layout of the labyrinth
- Added blocks to two of the elevators at the start of a level because with high fov values you could see the basic gray background
- Also added blocks to one section where the light comes from above and changed the position and intensity of the light so that you can't see the gray background with high fov values and also can't see unlighted space (which wouldn't make sense if the light comes from outside)
- Added a missing German localization of one note
- Added a missing German greeting to the armor lady if you are sick and changed the greeting she had in the English localization
- Fixed a bug regarding the level cap - if you got in any way to level 26 in a stat (this could only affect luck and strength if I'm not mistaken, unless you are cheating) and found a level up potion you could get to even higher levels. Now the maximum level you can obtain through level up potions is 25
- Fixed three light bleeds
- Fixed the wall light bleed in a couple instances where you walk towards a wall where a torch is and on one side it shows a white line for a moment (in one case black)
- Aligned the both sides of a broken wall passthrough properly in one instance
- Removed a node which was there to remember me to add a health potion which I already did at another place
- Fixed two shadow bleeds
- Fixed one instance where you could see a jagged line with MSAA 4
- Fixed a minor bug in the dialogue of the son (if you chose the not helping option and left the dialogue you would get a blank dialogue bar if you got back to him instead of a greeting)
- Fixed a bug if you opened a particular door in a special way
- Fixed the timing if you removed the boards with a bomb in Level 2 even though the player can't have a bomb at this point (unless he's cheating)
- Increased the health of the wallmonster by 3
- When you let the blacksmith improve your sword a few turns will be skipped - even though this happened, it was only shown after you left the conversation - this is fixed now
- Increased the turn number which get skipped at the blacksmith to 30 (instead of 20)
- Increased the time for which one sentence is displayed of the dialogue of the imprisoned cousin
- Increased the time for which one sentence is displayed of the dialogue of the chronist
- Increased the time a little bit until the guard of the city steps aside
- Increased the time a little bit until the food monster steps aside
- One of the pictures of the Rocpus incidents was unused and one repeated, this is fixed now
- Minor technical improvements to the dialogue of the leader of the city
- Added a missing German greeting to the soldier if you are infected (the one after the child, father, grandfather puzzle)
- Removed a word from a German sentence which was too long to be displayed fully
- Improved a few English and German senteces
- Fixed a couple of typos
- Minor code improvements
