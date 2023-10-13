1.0.3 Update

Hey!

It has been quite some time since the last update but I certainly didn't forget about Sonucido. A few months ago, I decided to get a part-time job to get a stable source of income. This means that I don't have so much time for developing a new game and focus instead on improving the already released games! I detailed this in blog post.

I watched a livestream of Sonucido and saw that there was one passage blocked because of a bug. This meant to me that I needed to update the game and I also used the opportunity to polish the game even more. While testing I found a couple of bugs which are all squashed now. What started out as a few fixes and improvements turned into this big list of changes. Many of them are small but it still adds up to give you an even better experience.

Have fun! ːinclineː

Full Changelog