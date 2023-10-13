 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 13 October 2023

Patch 79.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12434566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where the recent decrease in the number of zipline uses (7 instead of 15) to complete the "Use Ziplines" contract failed to apply.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where no resources appeared after completion of the Chaser Hunt dungeon.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where a player could kill the Chaser Hunt dungeon boss with one shot from the Sodom power weapon.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where the Chaser wouldn't spawn after players obtained the second bait in the Chaser Hunt dungeon.

Changed files in this update

