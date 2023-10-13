- Fixed issue where the recent decrease in the number of zipline uses (7 instead of 15) to complete the "Use Ziplines" contract failed to apply.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where no resources appeared after completion of the Chaser Hunt dungeon.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where a player could kill the Chaser Hunt dungeon boss with one shot from the Sodom power weapon.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where the Chaser wouldn't spawn after players obtained the second bait in the Chaser Hunt dungeon.
Shatterline update for 13 October 2023
Patch 79.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
