Galaxy Patch Notes V0.998.1

Today’s Patch includes a number of significant improvements to the Rearm System, and to address incorrect Battle Sync results.

Game Performance and Reliability are extremely important to us. We will continue to focus on improving these systems until all issues are resolved.

New to the Dove Store this month is the LION Cannon Skin! This fiesty design includes unique Room and Ship Exterior art.

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.998.1 Changelogs:

Target Build Queue is now visible in the Ammo Crafting Menu

Rearming no longer splits Ammo Crafting between multiple Rooms

Individual Ammo Rooms can now be Rearmed based on their Target Build Queue

Reduced Shield Damage of Overcharged Ion Core to 0.3

Reduced Level requirements for Defense Platform Rooms

Adjusted Catapult Damage across all Levels

Increased Catapult Missile Flight Speed to 15

Increased Starbux Printer upkeep costs

Increased Lightdriver Item variant ENG Stat to 9

Moon Cake Cut Item can no longer be Traded

Battle Season Premium Rewards now include Special Crew Pods

Improved performance of Battle Result Desync System

Improved performance by reducing the number of Camera systems in Ship and Battle scenes

Increased speed of Canceling Ammo Crafting when Button is held down

Fixed a bug preventing Swapping Rooms if the Target Room is Under Construction

Fixed a bug preventing Scratchy Item art from downloading correctly

Fixed a bug preventing the display of Galaxy Map Resource Panel Shortcuts

Fixed a bug preventing the display of Anti-Air Room Range Indicators while viewing Ship’s Exterior

Fixed a bug preventing the Ammo Crafting Mass-build slider from correctly referencing Max Queue

Fixed a bug preventing Battle Replays from stopping Special Ability AI after a Manual Command

Fixed a bug causing unobtainable Skins to be displayed in the Skin Menu

Fixed a bug causing incorrect Resource Conversion when Building a Starbase

Fixed a bug causing the Announcements Menu to display an additional Scrolling Bar

Fixed a bug causing incorrect display of LLPvP Item Reward quantities

A new Battle Season is scheduled to kick off this Sunday, the 22nd of October! Prepare your Ships for: Darkstar!

Trick or Treat! The Galaxy-wide Halloween Event begins this Friday, the 20th of October.

Unique Decorations, Challenges, Missions, and Haunted Ship Battles will be available for a limited time until Friday, the 3rd of November.

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

