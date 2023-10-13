Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.15) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Fixed a crash that could happen on the fishing stats screen for dirty orbs.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a pathing issue in the pigeon nest in Kranoa.
