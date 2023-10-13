SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.121.76003

Planes are fast but we work faster, check out the hotfix!
- Fixed the issue where Danny Trejo machete was missing on new characters.
- Fixed the issue where you could not holster Danny Trejo machete.
- Fixed the issue where new skirts would give too much thermal isolation.
- Fixed the issue where airplane mouse control would not work (reminder Advanced skill needed).
- Fixed the issue where flight assist would not work.
- Fixed the issue where EMP grenades turn off gas lanterns.
- Fixed the issue where cooked food items could not be picked up.
- Airplanes now apply brakes while driver is getting out.
- Improved camera tracking on airplanes.
- Updated Chinese Simplified localization.
- Decreased fame point loss per fail when unlocking Dial locks.
- Removed server settings for features not yet implemented.
Changed files in this update