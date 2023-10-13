Hello everyone!

This is a new update for "Vox Populi: España 2023".

Old saves for this new version will no longer work. Go back to "1.00.01" on Steam if you want to continue playing them.

List of changes :

A tutorial is now available to better explain the game. If you feel that any information is missing or if you see any bugs or text errors, please report them.

This tutorial is the first step towards alternative scenarios for the game, which will be available for free before the end of the year.

The guide is no longer displayed at the start of the game, but can still be opened from the options.

A new map mode shows the regions where the player is under attack.

Characters in the player's team can now be dragged from sociologies, regions and balances.

Congress seats now display their candidates directly and can be clicked to display the characters's profiles.

Some debate musics has been toned down.