Rival Rides is Now Free-to-Play!

New Game Mode: Area of Fame is our new game mode, fight in a deathmatch or Capture the Egg!
Expanded Lobbies: Now supporting up to 6 players for even bigger fun!
AI-Generated Skins: Create your own unique skin with the AI-generated feature. Just enter a prompt and watch the magic unfold!
Spectator Mode: Watch and learn as the action unfolds with our new spectator feature.
Green Screen Magic: Unleash your creativity with our green screen feature for epic videos!
Lightning-Fast Loading: Experience significantly improved loading times for seamless gameplay.
Bug Fixes: We've also been hard at work fixing pesky bugs for a smoother gaming experience.
