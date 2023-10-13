Rival Rides is Now Free-to-Play!

Share · View all patches · Build 12434298 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

New Game Mode: Area of Fame is our new game mode, fight in a deathmatch or Capture the Egg!

Expanded Lobbies: Now supporting up to 6 players for even bigger fun!

AI-Generated Skins: Create your own unique skin with the AI-generated feature. Just enter a prompt and watch the magic unfold!

Spectator Mode: Watch and learn as the action unfolds with our new spectator feature.

Green Screen Magic: Unleash your creativity with our green screen feature for epic videos!

Lightning-Fast Loading: Experience significantly improved loading times for seamless gameplay.

Bug Fixes: We've also been hard at work fixing pesky bugs for a smoother gaming experience.