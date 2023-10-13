 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EndlessShinyBlues update for 13 October 2023

2.7.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12434279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EndlessShinyBlues

  • FFJmp parameter is not adapted, causing location-specific /~ jumps in some chapters to not work correctly!

Hibiscus

  • Empty names with commas are incorrectly displayed in Screenshot Tag when the role mapping does not exist and there are more than two non-existing gig objects
  • Using the internal value handling hierarchy, objects now participate in sorting before the end of the destruction transition
  • Sortable transitions are not destroyed when history jumps
  • PatternFade does not take KeepResize into account
  • String object Shader control
  • #OperationWait, player operation wait

Changed files in this update

EndlessShinyBlues Content Depot 1315621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link