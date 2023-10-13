2.7.2 Update

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
EndlessShinyBlues
-
FFJmp parameter is not adapted, causing location-specific
/~ jumps in some chapters to not work correctly!
Hibiscus
- Empty names with commas are incorrectly displayed in
Screenshot Tag when the role mapping does not exist and there are more than two non-existing gig objects
- Using the internal value handling hierarchy, objects now participate in sorting before the end of the destruction transition
- Sortable transitions are not destroyed when history jumps
-
PatternFade does not take
KeepResize into account
- String object Shader control
-
#OperationWait, player operation wait
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update