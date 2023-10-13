Ver1.2.1-1.2.2

Fixes and Optimizations



We have added equipment enhancement features, and buildings for adventurers to improve their own equipment. Adventurers will now actively enhance their equipment and when equipment reaches a certain level, it will even have special light effects. We have added a Trade Fair feature. Now, there will be a Trade Fair once a year. You can register in advance to participate and put your items up for sale. (The Trade Fair offers a large amount of rare items for sale.) We have adjusted the contents of various gift packages to make rewards more reasonable. We have fixed a bug in the poisoning effect of the Zombie Bloodline. We have increased the drop rate for some quest items. We have adjusted the blood absorption ratio of the Vampire Bloodline. We have corrected numerous instances of incorrect English translations. We have adjusted the drop rate for some bloodlines. We have fixed two bugs that could cause crashes. We have removed some unnecessary calculations, so now the frame rate will be higher.

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com