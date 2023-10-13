25th Anniversary Action Quake 2 / AQtion Map Jam Conclusion

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are pleasantly surprised to announce that we had 7 maps entered into the Map Jam! Due to this, we needed a minor deviation from the planned testing/voting format.

We will be playtesting the new Map Jam maps in pickup games and a few select public servers. This will allow us to get a better feel for the maps and provide more feedback to the mappers.

The following servers will be running the new maps exclusively for a short time. Please join us and help us test the maps and provide feedback to the mappers. We will be voting on the maps after the playtesting period is over.

North America

AQ2World US East [Teamplay][4v4] useast.aq2world.com:27910

AQ2World US East [DM1] useast.aq2world.com:27911

Gandalf's Green Casino [TDM][3v3] useast.aq2world.com:27912



Europe

AQ2World (Sweden #3) Mapjam 2023 <3 aq.vrol.se:27901



Australia

AQ2World (AUS Melbourne) Teamplay MapJam2023 melb.actiondownunder.org:27940



The map names are

adriatic, barnyard, cityscape, junglecity, nightwalk, torg, and tropical

For more information about the maps, check out the forums! and join the Discord in #maps-skins-models!