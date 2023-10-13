 Skip to content

AQtion update for 13 October 2023

25th Anniversary Action Quake 2 / AQtion Map Jam Conclusion

We are pleasantly surprised to announce that we had 7 maps entered into the Map Jam! Due to this, we needed a minor deviation from the planned testing/voting format.

We will be playtesting the new Map Jam maps in pickup games and a few select public servers. This will allow us to get a better feel for the maps and provide more feedback to the mappers.

The following servers will be running the new maps exclusively for a short time. Please join us and help us test the maps and provide feedback to the mappers. We will be voting on the maps after the playtesting period is over.

North America

  • AQ2World US East [Teamplay][4v4]

    • useast.aq2world.com:27910

  • AQ2World US East [DM1]

    • useast.aq2world.com:27911

  • Gandalf's Green Casino [TDM][3v3]

    • useast.aq2world.com:27912
Europe

  • AQ2World (Sweden #3) Mapjam 2023 <3

    • aq.vrol.se:27901
Australia

  • AQ2World (AUS Melbourne) Teamplay MapJam2023

    • melb.actiondownunder.org:27940

The map names are
adriatic, barnyard, cityscape, junglecity, nightwalk, torg, and tropical

For more information about the maps, check out the forums! and join the Discord in #maps-skins-models!

