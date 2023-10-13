 Skip to content

Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure update for 13 October 2023

Notes for v1.0.542 (update 1) - October 13, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updates to the ending
  • Updates to the credits background
  • New boss dialog on subsequent encounters
  • Improved interior background art
  • Fix bugs where message box hides non-overlapping sprites
  • New demo build based on current code

