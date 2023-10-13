- Updates to the ending
- Updates to the credits background
- New boss dialog on subsequent encounters
- Improved interior background art
- Fix bugs where message box hides non-overlapping sprites
- New demo build based on current code
Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure update for 13 October 2023
Notes for v1.0.542 (update 1) - October 13, 2023
