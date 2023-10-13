 Skip to content

Resonite update for 13 October 2023

2023.10.13.743

Share · View all patches · Build 12433885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've finally got some time to diagnose some issues with the asset variant system and found some key issues with it, causing some variants to not process.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed asset variant computation failing when all variants were already computed, but the task failed to transition to completed state
  • Do not attempt reuploads for assets/variants that have already been uploaded
    -- This reduces unnecessary server load
  • Fixed fetching list of available asset variants not working
    -- This fixes redundant variant computations, reducing load on servers
    -- This also fixes textures not loading available fallback variants in some cases, resulting in worsened performance and RAM

Changed files in this update

