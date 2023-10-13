2023.10.13.743

I've finally got some time to diagnose some issues with the asset variant system and found some key issues with it, causing some variants to not process.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed asset variant computation failing when all variants were already computed, but the task failed to transition to completed state
- Do not attempt reuploads for assets/variants that have already been uploaded
-- This reduces unnecessary server load
- Fixed fetching list of available asset variants not working
-- This fixes redundant variant computations, reducing load on servers
-- This also fixes textures not loading available fallback variants in some cases, resulting in worsened performance and RAM
Changed files in this update