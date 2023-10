Share · View all patches · Build 12433639 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Yo mercenaries!

Feanor from the programming team will join this weeks stream and answer some of your burning questions about combat while Lyubo continues Happy Ltl Accidents.

http://twitch.tv/haemimontgames

Wed at 17:00 (GMT+3)

And to start the week off strong how about some fixes: