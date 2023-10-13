 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur update for 13 October 2023

Update 1.0.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 12433534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life improvements:
• The mason now can be recruited in Brochalant Forest
• Sword level and skill level are now displayed on the player stats menu
• The merchant now sells giant souls
• Fixing the studio name at credits ( Masshive Studio -> Masshive Media )
• Fixing the size of the merchant window

Balancing :
• Removed the attack speed bonus from blacksmith upgrades
• Reduced the Mushroom mini boss ring attack damage
• Reduced attack damage and duration of Gawain's skills
• Fixed enemy difficulty scaling
• Blacksmith upgrades will now increase sword secondary skill damage
• Blacksmith upgrade progression will now unlocked based on the kingdom level
• Remove a collision block from Brochalant Forest

Bug fixes:
• Fixed an achievement unlock delay (Steam version)
• Fixed the Totem mini boss laser attack telegraph not displaying correctly
• Fixed the game becoming unresponsive on a loading screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 715682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link