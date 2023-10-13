Update 1.0.2b

Quality of life improvements:
• The mason now can be recruited in Brochalant Forest
• Sword level and skill level are now displayed on the player stats menu
• The merchant now sells giant souls
• Fixing the studio name at credits ( Masshive Studio -> Masshive Media )
• Fixing the size of the merchant window
Balancing :
• Removed the attack speed bonus from blacksmith upgrades
• Reduced the Mushroom mini boss ring attack damage
• Reduced attack damage and duration of Gawain's skills
• Fixed enemy difficulty scaling
• Blacksmith upgrades will now increase sword secondary skill damage
• Blacksmith upgrade progression will now unlocked based on the kingdom level
• Remove a collision block from Brochalant Forest
Bug fixes:
• Fixed an achievement unlock delay (Steam version)
• Fixed the Totem mini boss laser attack telegraph not displaying correctly
• Fixed the game becoming unresponsive on a loading screen
Changed files in this update