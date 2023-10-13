Update 1.0.2b

Quality of life improvements:

• The mason now can be recruited in Brochalant Forest

• Sword level and skill level are now displayed on the player stats menu

• The merchant now sells giant souls

• Fixing the studio name at credits ( Masshive Studio -> Masshive Media )

• Fixing the size of the merchant window

Balancing :

• Removed the attack speed bonus from blacksmith upgrades

• Reduced the Mushroom mini boss ring attack damage

• Reduced attack damage and duration of Gawain's skills

• Fixed enemy difficulty scaling

• Blacksmith upgrades will now increase sword secondary skill damage

• Blacksmith upgrade progression will now unlocked based on the kingdom level

• Remove a collision block from Brochalant Forest

Bug fixes:

• Fixed an achievement unlock delay (Steam version)

• Fixed the Totem mini boss laser attack telegraph not displaying correctly

• Fixed the game becoming unresponsive on a loading screen